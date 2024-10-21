WATCH: Ben Bergquam Encounters Trump Supporters in The Streets of Lancaster, PA, Two LONE “Libtard” Protestors Display Vulgarities and Try to Lecture Him on Jesus – “Nobody Wants To Grab it, I Promise You”

Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam took to the streets of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, where he met multiple groups of Black Trump supporters with pro-Trump signs and just two liberal protestors.

Bergquam was met with massive energy from the first group of Black Trump supporters donning MAGA caps and a Trump 2024 sign, seen below. “Let me tell you something right now. Kamala ain’t sh*t! She ain’t sh*t!” exclaimed one of the individuals.

This comes after President Trump delivered remarks in Lancaster this evening during a Town Hall event. As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump also manned the french fryer and served customers at a local McDonalds on Sunday.

During Bergquam's walk on the street in Lancaster, he encountered only two liberal protestors, one of whom is assumed to be a female, who held a sign that read "This P*ssy Grabs Back" and tried to lecture Bergquam on what the Book of Revelations says. Meanwhile, pro-Trump patriots could be heard chanting and celebrating the President's arrival.

After the "libtards" tried to school Bergquam, he told them, "Jesus is my Savior, Trump is my President," and "Nobody wants to grab it, I promise you," before giving his blessings to the two lost souls.

Bergquam then found another group of Black and Dominican supporters who cheered when he said, "Trump is the way to go." One youth told him, "Trump gives everybody money, man."

"There it is, the counterculture. Libtards still talking about grabbing themselves by the whatever," Bergquam said in his sign-off from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Watch below via Ben Bergquam on X: