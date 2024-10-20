WATCH: “I’ve Now Worked for 15 Minutes More Than Kamala” – Trump Visits McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, Works French Fryer and Serves Customers – Trump Tells Reporters That “Lying Kamala” Never Worked at McDonald’s a Day in Her Life

President Trump works McDonald’s Drive Through in Pennsylvania – October 20, 2024

President Trump visited his favorite restaurant to work a shift as a fast-food employee before delivering remarks at a Town Hall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at 5 pm ET.

“Should I give them extra salt?” President Trump joked as he fixed on one serving of fries.

Via OANN:

President Trump also spoke to the media at the drive-through, telling them, “I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala.”

A crowd cheered President Trump as he waved his hand out of the drive-through window

WATCH:

As Kamala Harris claims with no evidence that she was “the daughter of a working mom” and “worked at McDonald’s while she got her degree,” President Trump has decided to actually work a shift at a McDonald’s restuarant.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Kamala’s claims of working at a McDonald’s in Alameda, a city near Oakland, weren’t adding up.

Kamala Harris’ McDonald’s Story Called Into Question as Details Don’t Seem to Add Up

Trump landed in Pennsylvania at approximately 1 pm ET. Next stop, McDonald's," said Trump senior advisor Dan Scavino :

President Trump is scheduled to speak at a Town Hall in Lancaster at 5 pm ET. Check back at The Gateway Pundit for a live stream of the event.

MORE:

Jordan Conradson
