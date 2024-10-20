WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Town Hall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 5 PM ET Start Time

President Trump will deliver remarks on plans to “unleash Pennsylvania energy and get back to re-writing America’s faulty trade agreements to support the Pennsylvania industrial prowess that built America” at another Town Hall event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania tonight.

Trump is campaigning across the swing state this week before departing for a rally in Greenville, North Carolina on Monday. As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump delivered remarks at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

NFL stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers were in attendance at Trump’s rally in Latrobe. Antonio Brown delivered remarks and gave Trump his complete and total endorsement, calling Kamala Harris and Tim Walz “insane,” noting that “they want to put tampons in the boy’s bathroom.”

Earlier today, President Trump stopped at a McDonald’s and served food to customers, telling the press, “I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala.”

At his Lancaster Town Hall, President Trump is expected to take questions from audience members on his plans to make America affordable again and secure the Southern Border.

Statement from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a town hall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 5:00PM EDT. Lancaster is no stranger to the disastrous policies of the Harris-Biden administration. Pennsylvanians are paying an extra almost $1,000 per month for the same basket of goods due to Kamala’s inflation crisis, and real wages have declined as Americans’ total credit card debt breaks new records. Gas and diesel prices remain at historic highs thanks to the Harris-Biden administration’s crackdown on American energy and Pennsylvania fracking. A Trump-Vance administration will pick up where the first Trump administration left off to fuel an American revival of strong job growth, low inflation, and prosperity for everyday Pennsylvanians. President Trump will unleash Pennsylvania energy and get back to re-writing America’s faulty trade agreements to support the Pennsylvania industrial prowess that built America. Date and Time: Sunday, October 20, 2024 5:00PM EDT Venue: Lancaster Convention Center 25 S. Queen St. Lancaster, PA 17603 Timeline of Events: 2:00PM – Doors Open 5:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Watch live below via Real America's Voice on Rumble:

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network on YouTube: