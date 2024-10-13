(VIDEO) Trump Confirms He is Going on Joe Rogan’s Podcast – Rogan Asks Followers “Do You Want to See Trump on The Podcast?”

President Trump confirmed that he will appear on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast during a recent appearance on the Nelk Boys’ Full Send podcast.

This comes amidst growing calls for Joe Rogan to interview Trump on his number-one podcast, which has millions of viewers, mostly between the ages of 18 and 34, according to a YouGov poll.

As Trump ramps up appearances on popular podcasts, Kamala Harris recently appeared on the sexually explicit Call Her Daddy podcast.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Elon Musk, who has become a friend and major supporter of the President, recently said in an X post that a Trump appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast “will happen.”

Trump further confirmed his upcoming appearance in an interview that aired Saturday, telling Full Send host Kyle Forgeard, "I think I'm doing it, actually."

WATCH:

Forgeard: Joe Rogan has to have you on. Would you do that? Trump: Oh, sure I would... I think I'm doing it, actually. Forgeard: So, you are going to do Joe Rogan? Trump: Yeah, I am.

On Saturday, the Joe Rogan Podcast said in a viral X post, "Do you want to see @realDonaldTrump on the podcast?" indicating that the appearance is being planned.

Do you want to see @realDonaldTrump on the podcast? pic.twitter.com/kxodLplwC4 — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) October 12, 2024

Rogan is no stranger to controversy and has come under fire from the radical left and their cancel culture minions for questioning the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and taking Ivermectin to treat his case of COVID. He recently hosted an incredible comedy special where he held nothing back, joking about the COVID hoax and "all the people we lost" during the pandemic, not to COVID but the woke mind virus, and even said Michelle Obama is a man.

It is still unclear when this podcast will happen, but it will surely be a must-see interview.