Joe Rogan Slams COVID Vaccines, Says Pizza Gate is Real, and Jokes About Michelle Obama Being a Man During Netflix Live Comedy Special

Renowned comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan didn’t hold back in his latest Netflix comedy special, “Burn the Boats,” which aired live on Saturday night.

The special, recorded live at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, marks Rogan’s return to stand-up comedy after a six-year hiatus since his last special, “Strange Times.”

Rogan’s routine was as provocative as ever, revisiting topics he has explored on his popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

He wasted no time diving into the contentious topic of COVID vaccines, expressing skepticism that has resonated with many Americans who feel disillusioned by the pandemic narrative pushed by mainstream media and health authorities.

“COVID was just so strange,” Rogan said. “And we lost a lot of people during COVID, and most of them are still alive. There’s a lot of people that I don’t fuck with anymore.”

“Before COVID, I would have told you that vaccines are the most important invention in human history. After COVID, I’m like, ‘I don’t think we went to the moon,'” he added.

Rogan didn’t stop there. He asserted that “Pizzagate is real,” —a term used to describe a child trafficking ring involving high-profile Democrats.

He also jokingly suggested that Michelle Obama might be hiding something between her legs, stating, “I think Michelle Obama’s got a d—k.” While he later clarified that he was joking about Michelle Obama’s gender identity, he said he believes “all of that other sh-t.”

During the live comedy, Rogan also made a humorous comment about the possibility of dying from COVID-19.

Recall that in 2021, Joe Rogan announced he had to move his comedy tour schedule around because he came down with COVID. Rogan said he was “feeling weary” and developed a fever and headache overnight.

“So we threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds,” Rogan said in a video post to his Instagram page.

Rogan said he recovered in 3 days after taking monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, IV vitamin drip.

“…and here we are on Wednesday and I feel great. I really only had one bad day – Sunday sucked, but Monday was better, Tuesday felt better than Monday and today I feel good,” Rogan said.

The corporate media melted down and attacked Joe Rogan for his skepticism on Covid vaccines and for taking a “horse dewormer” (Ivermectin).

“The funniest way for me to die is if I die from COVID,” he said during the live comedy. “Don’t think I didn’t think it. When I got COVID, the first thought I had was like, ‘Oh, my God, you better not die. I talk so much shit. I talk so much shit.’ If I die from COVID, the memes would never end.”

According to Evie Magazine: “The UFC color commentator makes a series of jokes about “pregnant men” and critiques the rapid acceptance of trans ideologies in the U.S. “I’m open-minded,” he said, “I just want to know what happened. It’s almost like a pervert wizard waved a magic spell on the whole world. ‘With a wave of this wand, you can walk into the women’s locker room with a hard cock, and anybody who complains is a Nazi, Abracadabra!’ And it just works! And everyone accepts this is the new reality, and it’s f*cking weird.””

The news outlet added, “Rogan then addressed the gay community, stating, “I don’t hate anybody. I love everyone. And I love gay men. But I think about gay men the same way I think about mountain lions: I’m happy they’re real, but I don’t want to be surrounded by them. They’re a bunch of dudes who f*ck dudes. I don’t like my chances, OK? They’re not unicorns — they’re just men who f*ck men. And every man who’s ever lived is a shifty cum salesman, OK? 100%. Especially the ones who say they’re not.””