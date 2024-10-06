“Call Her Daddy” Host Asks Kamala Harris Why She Decided to Do Her Vulgar Sex Podcast But Not Substantive Interviews (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris appears on “Call Her Daddy” podcast with host Alex Cooper

Kamala Harris appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast as Americans in the Southeast drowned in Hurricane Helene floodwaters.

“Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper is notorious for sexually explicit interviews with sex workers.

No wonder why Kamala Harris was drawn to the podcast.

Alex Cooper asked Kamala Harris why she hasn’t done too many long-form interviews with news organizations.

“I’m curious. Like, you don’t do too many long-form interviews. What made you do “Call Her Daddy” today?” podcast host Alex Cooper asked Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris responded with an incoherent word salad.

WATCH:

“Why should we trust you?” Alex Cooper asked Kamala Harris.

“Look at my career to know what I care about,” Kamala Harris said.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris giggled about tampons with the “Call Her Daddy” host.

This woman is currently a heartbeat away from the presidency.

WATCH:

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller said it best.

Kamala Harris will never be taken seriously by world leaders.

