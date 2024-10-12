Elon Musk Says Trump Appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast ‘Will Happen’

Is Donald Trump going to appear on the highly popular Joe Rogan podcast before the election? Elon Musk seems to think so, and he would know. He has appeared on the show a few times and knows Rogan very well.

It’s kind of amazing that Trump hasn’t already been on the podcast, when you think about it.

It would be great for Trump to do it considering the reach Rogan has. Some episodes of his show have been downloaded and viewed 30 million times or more on YouTube.

Musk’s prediction that Trump will do the show happened when Zero Hedge published this story:

Joe Rogan Has 25 Days To Interview Donald Trump As the calendar has turned from 2022 to 2023, and now to 2024 and soon to 2025, Rogan has increasingly expressed objections to the far-left political movement in the United States. He has lamented the idiocy of the far-left with guests like Elon Musk and Bret Weinstein. He even moved from California to Texas, partially motivated by the direction the state of California was taking. But as we approach one of the most consequential elections of our lifetimes, Rogan has held firm in his resolve to not interview former President Donald Trump. For some reason, I don’t buy the angle that Rogan is harboring some personal objection to Trump and just “doesn’t want to help him”, as he told Lex Fridman last year. Rogan is cordial with him when he sees him at UFC events, and he’s constantly talking about him with other guests in a way that sounds at least as though he can stomach talking to him. I think there’s a chance that Rogan’s motivation for not interviewing Trump years ago was that he didn’t want to deal with the blowback from the left, and potentially from advertisers and Spotify. That’s understandable. But those days are long gone. Trump has become as mainstream as ever, and the entire world knows his schtick by now, so there aren’t going to be any surprise outrageous moments by bringing Trump on the platform. Trump has recently gone on other podcasts, like Lex Fridman and Theo Von, and had nice, funny, cordial interviews and discussions. Rogan has to realize that the Presidential race is now just Harris and Trump. There’s no RFK Jr., there’s no Bernie Sanders — and there’s almost no more time to waste. It’s now or never.

The story was then shared on Twitter/X:

Joe Rogan Has 25 Days To Interview Donald Trump –@ZEROHEDGE https://t.co/rZ6uYC5hfm — ALX (@alx) October 10, 2024

To which, Elon Musk responded:

It will happen — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

Again, Elon Musk is a person who would know this.

Rogan has already talked about some of the questions he would like to ask Trump:

NEW: Elon Musk says a Joe Rogan interview with Trump "will happen" before the election. The comment came in response to a ZeroHedge report saying, "Rogan Has 25 Days to Interview Trump." Rogan has previously said he would be open to having Trump on his show & already has a list… pic.twitter.com/5NW5xmBL5U — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 11, 2024

Trump should totally do the show if Rogan invites him on.