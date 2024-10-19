Unpopular RINO Liz Cheney to Help Pitch Kamala Harris to Suburban Voters Next Week

Former Congresswoman and J6 hoaxer Liz Cheney will join Kamala Harris on the campaign trail across Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin next week in an attempt to sway suburban voters.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month, Liz Cheney joined Harris on the campaign trail in Wisconsin after she and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, endorsed the Democratic ticket.

In response, President Trump scorched Liz Cheney during an interview, calling her a "stupid Warhawk" and telling Bill Melugin that he thinks she will hurt Kamala's chances.

The Hill reports,

A senior Harris campaign official said the vice president and Cheney will take part in conversations in the suburbs of the three key battlegrounds. The events will be moderated by two longtime Republicans: Strategist Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark, and conservative radio host and writer Charlie Sykes. The events are part of an ongoing effort by Harris and her campaign to appeal to disaffected Republican voters who are skeptical of supporting former President Trump in November. In a bid to appeal to win over moderate Republicans, Harris has said she would put a Republican in her Cabinet and form a bipartisan council of advisers. Trump, meanwhile, has shrugged off any concerns that he may be losing support among Haley primary voters and skeptical Republicans. Asked Friday morning whether he would reach out to Haley to ask her to campaign for him, the former president said, “I’ll do what I have to do,” before bragging at length about how badly he beat his former ambassador to the United Nations in the primary.

Trump advisor Jason Miller, expecting the move to backfire, cheered on X, saying, "YES PLEASE MORE OF THIS!!!" and urging the Harris campaign to "bring Dick Cheney too!"