Kamala Harris Joins War Pig Liz Cheney at Wisconsin Rally – Declares Her ‘Profound Honor’ for the NeoCon Family’s Endorsement (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris had nothing but kind words for the Cheney family as the disgraced former Congresswoman Liz Cheney joined her on the campaign trail in Wisconsin on Thursday.

Both Liz and her father, who served as vice-president for eight years under George W. Bush, have endorsed the Democratic ticket in November in a move that many believe will help rather than hinder her chances of defeating Donald Trump.

Nevertheless, Liz Cheney was invited to join Kamala Harris at a rally in Ripon, Wisconsin and the Democratic nominee spoke of her “profound honor” at receiving the Cheney seal of approval.

“Liz Cheney really is a leader who puts country above party and above self, a true patriot,” Harris told the crowd. “And it is my profound honor to have your support. You and I also want to thank your father, Vice President Dick Cheney, for his support and what he has done to serve our country.”

Cheney, meanwhile, recycled her tired old lines at how Donald Trump is a threat to American democracy after he challenged the widespread fraud that took place during the 2020 presidential election.

“I was a Republican even before Donald Trump started spray tanning,” remarked. “I am proudly casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.”

“What January 6th shows us is that there is not an ounce, not an ounce, of compassion in Donald Trump,” he continued. “He is petty, he is vindictive and he is cruel. And Donald Trump is not fit to lead this good and great nation.”

While the Cheney family are betting on Harris being the candidate who best plays to their neoconservative and warmongering interests, former President George W. Bush has already confirmed that he will not be endorsing Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has won the endorsements of various former Democrats including Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., both of whom have joined him on the campaign trail.