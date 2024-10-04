President Trump Scorches Bitter War Pig and Former Congresswoman: “Liz Cheney Is a Stupid Warhawk – All She Wants to Do Is Shoot Missiles at People” – VIDEO

FOX News reporter Bill Melugin caught up with President Trump on Thursday before his rally in Saginaw, Michigan.

Bill Melugin later went on with Jesse Watters to share the interview.

Trump the millions of illegal aliens including over a million potential security threats she let into the country the last 3.5 years.

And Trump also fired a verbal shot at War Pig Liz Cheney.

Bill Melugin: Good evening to you. We were able to catch up with former President Trump backstage before his rally here in Saginaw today. We covered a bunch of topics, including a concerning DHS Inspector General Report, which revealed risks associated with migrants traveling across the country with no ID… …Take a listen. What he found is CBP, ICE, and TSA have been releasing migrants into the country without ID and letting them board airplanes to fly domestically, and they say there’s a risk with that. What are your thoughts on seeing that report? President Trump: Well, you don’t have to know too much to know there’s a risk. It’s a risk with that like nobody’s ever seen before. They have no idea who these people are, where they come from, where they’re going. They just release them in like water coming into the country. I wish it was just water. There’s no country in the world that would allow this to happen. Bill Melugin: Biden says that Israel should not target Iranian nuke facilities. What are your thoughts on that? What should Israel respond? President Trump: I mean, that’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard. It’s the biggest risk we have. The biggest risk we have is nuclear. I mean, to make this statement, please leave their nuclear alone, I would tell you that that’s not the right answer, because you know what? Soon they’re going to have nuclear weapons, and then you’re going to have problems. Bill Melugin: Kamala Harris is out on the campaign trail today with Liz Cheney. Your thoughts on that? President Trump: Well, Liz Cheney lost for Congress. She was terrible. Liz Cheney is a stupid warhawk. All she wants to do is shoot missiles at people. I really think it hurts. I think, frankly, if Kamala… I think they hurt each other. I think they’re so bad, both of them.

Trump is right again.

War Pig Liz Cheney’s appearance with Kamala Harris does not help either one of them. They’re both unlikeable and Liz comes off as an extremely bitter woman with daddy issues.

Via Midnight Rider.

