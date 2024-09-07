Disgusting! Warmonger VP Dick Cheney Endorses Kamala Harris, Says Trump Greatest Ever Threat to Republic

The former vice president and architect of America’s foreign wars, Dick Cheney, has endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

In a statement on Friday, the 83-year-old argued Trump was the greatest ever threat to the American republic.

“In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said.

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him,” he continued. “He can never be trusted with power again.”

Breaking … War criminal Dick Cheney, who lied about weapons of mass destruction, and is responsible for over a million civilian deaths, is voting for Kamala Harris. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 6, 2024

“As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice-President Kamala Harris.”

Cheney joins his daughter Liz in endorsing Harris, with the latter previously having flirted with a third-party presidential run.

While Dick Cheney's political career effectively ended in 2009, his Congresswoman daughter attempted to steal the spotlight since the January 6th protests by taking a stand against Donald Trump's efforts to counter the widespread election fraud that tipped the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Sadly for Cheney, her campaign against Donald Trump was not well received in Wyoming, where she ended up losing her primary race to now Rep. Harriet Hageman by a landslide.

Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, responded to Cheney's endorsement in an interview with Charlie Kirk this week by pointing out how the family has gotten rich off foreign wars while ordinary Americans have suffered.

"Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney make very, very interesting partners," he remarked. "They get rich when America’s sons and daughters go off to die. They get rich when America loses wars instead of winning wars. They get rich when America gets weaker in the world."

"Maybe the best thing, not the very best thing, but a very good thing I could say about the next presidency of Donald J. Trump is that he’s going to make sure that people like Liz Cheney are laughed out of the Oval Office instead of rewarded," he continued.