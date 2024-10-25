Texas AG Ken Paxton Demands DOJ Investigation into ActBlue’s Dark Money Machine Amid Explosive Allegations of Massive Fraudulent Donations Using Stolen Identities

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has formally requested a criminal referral to the Biden Gestapo U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to initiate an investigation into ActBlue.

Paxton’s office uncovered a network of illicit activities involving straw donations—campaign contributions made using false identities and untraceable payment methods—funneled through ActBlue to influence American elections illegally.

The investigation began in December 2023 after accusations surfaced suggesting ActBlue’s platform might be enabling individuals to sidestep campaign finance laws.

According to Paxton, suspicious actors appear to exploit ActBlue’s platform to make illegal donations on a large scale. In response to mounting scrutiny, ActBlue started requiring CVV codes on credit card donations in August 2024, but this security measure has done little to prevent abuse, Paxton claims, as bad actors continue to find ways to bypass oversight.

Paxton petitioned the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Monday, urging them to close regulatory loopholes that allow for potential campaign finance violations.

Paxton said his investigation into ActBlue uncovered large number of suspicious donations made through obscured identities and untraceable means.

“Our investigation into ActBlue has uncovered facts indicating that bad actors can illegally interfere in American elections by disguising political donations,” Ken Paxton said.

“It is imperative that the FEC close off the avenues we have identified by which foreign contributions or contributions in excess of legal limits could be unlawfully funneled to political campaigns, bypassing campaign finance regulations and compromising our electoral system,” Paxton said.

“I am calling on the FEC to immediately begin rulemaking to secure our elections from any criminal actors exploiting these vulnerabilities,” he said.

On Thursday, Attorney General Ken Paxton submitted a criminal referral to the DOJ, outlining findings from an investigation that revealed suspicious actors.

The letter reads:

The Texas Attorney General’s office is investigating circumstances surrounding highly suspicious campaign contributions made through political committee online contribution platforms. That investigation has uncovered alarming evidence showing that anonymous actors are systematically making contributions through ActBlue’s platform in the name of other people. This conduct appears to be criminal in a number of ways, including under 18 U.S.C. § 1343 (wire fraud); 18 U.S.C. § 1028 (identity theft); and 52 U.S.C. § 30122 (making contributions in the name of another). On Monday, October 21, my office transmitted a Petition for Rulemaking to the Federal Election Commission regarding these findings. That petition requests that the FEC adopt rules that would limit bad actors’ ability to engage in this conduct going forward. But it is DOJ’s responsibility to investigate and prosecute bad acts that have already occurred. In order to facilitate your potential investigations and prosecutions, I am transmitting with this letter a copy of the Petition.

In August, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, and Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray conducted their own investigations against ActBlue.

Attorney General Jason Miyares has launched an investigation into ActBlue, ActBlue Civics, Inc., and ActBlue Charities, Inc. (collectively “ActBlue”) following multiple serious allegations of fraudulent, deceptive, and illegal activities in Virginia.

The allegations involve hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions from individual donors in Virginia, with volumes that appear facially implausible and suspicious. Some Virginia donors have been reported to make multiple daily contributions over several years, amounting to tens of thousands of dollars in aggregate.

Notably, many of these donors are senior citizens who list their occupation as “not employed” or “retired,” and have suspicious addresses. These circumstances suggest the possibility of contributions being made from fictional donors, dummy accounts, or without the reported donors’ consent or awareness.

“The citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia deserve to know that nonprofit and political entities are financed in a legal manner and that entities operating in Virginia are legitimately and legally raising funds,” Miyares stated.

To address these concerns, Miyares has requested a detailed description of ActBlue’s processes and procedures for verifying the legitimacy and accuracy of donor and contribution information, as well as the processes used for reporting information to regulatory bodies. Given the seriousness of the allegations, he expects a substantive response by August 12, 2024.

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on the vast far-left network of donation harvesters that James discusses in the video.

The information was first released by Chris Gleason and was first published at The Gateway Pundit back in December 2022. Chris Gleason found a massive number of “Campaign Finance Mules” making hundreds, even thousands of donations per year.