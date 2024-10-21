BREAKING: Ken Paxton’s Investigation Into ActBlue Uncovers Large Number of Suspicious Donations Made Through Obscure Identities

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday said his investigation into ActBlue uncovered large number of suspicious donations made through obscured identities and untraceable means.

“Our investigation into ActBlue has uncovered facts indicating that bad actors can illegally interfere in American elections by disguising political donations,” Ken Paxton said.

“It is imperative that the FEC close off the avenues we have identified by which foreign contributions or contributions in excess of legal limits could be unlawfully funneled to political campaigns, bypassing campaign finance regulations and compromising our electoral system,” Paxton said.

“I am calling on the FEC to immediately begin rulemaking to secure our elections from any criminal actors exploiting these vulnerabilities,” he said.

James O’Keefe previously brought attention to the ActBlue donation mules in a report.

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on the vast far-left network of donation harvesters that James discusses in the video.

The information was first released by Chris Gleason and was first published at The Gateway Pundit back in December 2022. Chris Gleason found a massive number of “Campaign Finance Mules” making hundreds, even thousands of donations per year.

Last year Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent off a letter to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) demanding an investigation into the hundreds of thousands of small donations adding up to millions of dollars given to ActBlue in the past two elections.