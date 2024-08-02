BREAKING: Attorneys General from Virginia and Missouri, and Wyoming Secretary of State Launch Investigations into ActBlue Over Allegations of Money Laundering Scheme

The Attorneys General of Virginia and Missouri, along with the Secretary of State of Wyoming, have announced simultaneous investigations into ActBlue over allegations of a money laundering scheme.

Investigative journalist James O’Keefe III broke his first major investigation in March 2023 since the launch of O’Keefe Media Group.

The legendary journalist released a video from his investigation of the Democrat’s VAST network of donation harvesters.

The investigation involved:

MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DONATION HARVESTING

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL DROPS

CROSSING NUMEROUS STATES!

Maryland Woman Denies 1,000+ Donations to ActBlue; OMG Uncovers Fraud Scheme Cindy Nowe of Annapolis, Maryland, allegedly contributed over 1,000 times to ActBlue in 2022, totaling $18,849.77. That means Cindy would have had to donate three times a day, every day, for the whole… pic.twitter.com/XcHLyepV89 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 28, 2024

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on the vast far-left network of donation harvesters that James discusses in the video.

The information was first released by Chris Gleason as was first published at The Gateway Pundit back in December 2022. Chris Gleason found a massive number of “Campaign Finance Mules” making hundreds, even thousands of donations per year.

These “Money Mules” were not wealthy individuals. They were average Americans, living in an average house in an average neighborhood. Or at least that is how it would appear.

Another massive pattern discovered was that these very active donors were all unemployed. It appeared that their full-time job was making donations to Democrat candidates and their campaigns.

Gleason asked “active” donors what they would think if he told them that he had identified voters who were making thousands of campaign donations in an election year. They all had the same response. “Anyone making that amount of donations is laundering money and is part of a criminal enterprise.”

In May 2023, The Gateway Pundit teamed up with social media personality and producer Tim Cramer to investigate donation harvesters in Indiana.

Tim Cramer is the owner and creative director of Mosaic, a national advertising and marketing agency that works exclusively with conservative businesses, candidates, campaigns, and political special interest groups. Tim Cramer and TGP contributor Adam Sharp recently investigated donations harvesters in Indiana.

Numerous individuals who were listed as Democrat Party – Act Blue donors denied making the hundreds and thousands of donations listed under their name! These Democrat donors told Tim and Adam that THEY DID NOT make these tens of thousands of dollars in political contributions!

We have uncovered a MAJOR FRAUD!

WATCH:

Why are the @DCCC and @ActBlue reporting fake donations from the elderly nationwide? My recent investigation, in partnership with the @gatewaypundit, has revealed a number of “anomalies” in Indiana that seemed way too corrupt to be accurate, so I and Gateway Pundit contributor,… pic.twitter.com/dSGAJKV0E0 — Tim Cramer (@CramerSez) May 15, 2023

The Gateway Pundit also released video footage of our continued investigation into donation mules, this time in Missouri.

This time Adam went to several homes in the St. Louis, Missouri region of suspected Democrat donation harvesters. What we found was similar to what we discovered in the other states.

These homes listed as giving hundreds or thousands of donations to Democrat candidates either refuted the number of donations or denied the person was even living at the address!

WATCH:

The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on the vast far-left network of donation harvesters. It turns out that millions in donations were sent to candidates like Raphael Warnock from “money mules” around the country. These “Money Mules” were not wealthy individuals. They… pic.twitter.com/HdDiohbbDB — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) May 24, 2023

investigative researcher Parker Thayer, who works with the Capital Research Center, has uncovered suspicious donation patterns involving tens of thousands of contributions allegedly sent by the same individuals in Michigan.

Thayer shared a screenshot highlighting the activities of a single donor from the small town of Monroe. According to Thayer, this donor has supposedly made over 20,000 donations since 2019, totaling more than $40,000. “They live in a 1,000 sqft house built in 1956,” Thayer noted.

I’ve censored their names to prevent doxing, but @actblue donors all over Michigan exhibit suspicious patterns: A single donor in the small town of Monroe has supposedly donated over 20,000 times since 2019, totaling >$40,000 They live in a 1,000 sqft house built in 1956. pic.twitter.com/xjU5K2ybY1 — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) July 29, 2024

Another donor in Brighton, Michigan has reportedly made over 2,500 donations since October 2023. Thayer pointed out that this individual’s listed address is a retirement home, prompting concerns about potential exploitation. “Is @actblue scamming a retiree by convincing them to repeatedly sign up for recurring contributions?” Thayer questioned.

Another donor in Brighton, MI has donated over 2,500 times since October 2023. Their listed address is a retirement home. Is @actblue scamming a retiree by convincing them to repeatedly sign up for recurring contributions? pic.twitter.com/MMyftho81v — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) July 29, 2024

Further investigation revealed a third donor in Milan, Michigan, who has allegedly donated over 9,000 times since 2019. According to Thayer, 5,526 of these donations occurred after January 1st, 2023, implying that this person would have been donating roughly ten times per day for the last 575 days.

A third donor in Milan, MI has supposedly donated over 9,000 time since 2019. 5,526 of those donations occurred after January 1st 2023, meaning this person would have been donating roughly 10 times per day for the last 575 days. pic.twitter.com/zVbWQQHwzz — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) July 29, 2024

Now, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, and Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray are conducting their own investigations.

Attorney General Jason Miyares has launched an investigation into ActBlue, ActBlue Civics, Inc., and ActBlue Charities, Inc. (collectively “ActBlue”) following multiple serious allegations of fraudulent, deceptive, and illegal activities in Virginia.

The allegations involve hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions from individual donors in Virginia, with volumes that appear facially implausible and suspicious. Some Virginia donors have been reported to make multiple daily contributions over several years, amounting to tens of thousands of dollars in aggregate.

Notably, many of these donors are senior citizens who list their occupation as “not employed” or “retired,” and have suspicious addresses. These circumstances suggest the possibility of contributions being made from fictional donors, dummy accounts, or without the reported donors’ consent or awareness.

“The citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia deserve to know that nonprofit and political entities are financed in a legal manner and that entities operating in Virginia are legitimately and legally raising funds,” Miyares stated.

To address these concerns, Miyares has requested a detailed description of ActBlue’s processes and procedures for verifying the legitimacy and accuracy of donor and contribution information, as well as the processes used for reporting information to regulatory bodies. Given the seriousness of the allegations, he expects a substantive response by August 12, 2024.

Breaking: I sent this letter to ActBlue demanding answers. The integrity of our election is at stake. pic.twitter.com/0gUhtmQlYY — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) August 2, 2024

In a related development, Attorney General Bailey has also expressed his office’s commitment to investigating the matter. “My team is looking into the disturbing allegations surrounding ActBlue. More to come,” Bailey wrote.

My team is looking into the disturbing allegations surrounding ActBlue. More to come. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) August 1, 2024

Secretary of State Chuck Gray has announced an investigation into ActBlue Wyoming, a political action committee registered with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. ActBlue faces accusations of stealing individuals’ identities to conceal illegal donations, including contributions from foreign actors.

ActBlue Wyoming is required to file statements of contributions and expenditures with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office under penalty of perjury. Filing a false statement constitutes a violation of the Wyoming Election Code. Secretary Gray has the legal authority to refer suspected violations of the Election Code to the appropriate prosecuting authority.

“The widespread allegations against ActBlue are deeply troubling, and we must ensure that political action committees are following the Wyoming Election Code,” Secretary Gray said in a statement. “Claiming that a person donated to a PAC if that person never donated to that PAC would be a felony under Wyoming law. I am very concerned and remain committed to a thorough review of contributions to ensure compliance with Wyoming law.”