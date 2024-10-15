Targeting America’s Children: Three Honduran Illegals Arrested for Capital Sexual Battery of a Child in Florida

In Kamala Harris’s America, illegals are increasingly targeting our children.

he Palm Beach County Sherriff (PBCS) reports three of Border Czar Kamala Harris’s illegals from Honduras are in custody following disturbing allegations against a child.

According to PBCS, the three men, Selvin Lopez Lopez, Erick Lopez Lopez, and Jesersson Lopez Lopez, were arrested for numerous counts of Lewd Lascivious Behavior (Capital Sexual Battery) on a minor under 12 years of age.

The alleged abuse is believed to have occurred from August 2024 to the present.

PBCS further reports Elvin and Erick crossed the Mexican border illegally in 2021, both turned themselves in to Border Patrol and were told to call for a court date which they did not do.

Jesersson crossed the border In 2023 and was given a court date for 2028.

All three are currently in the PBC Jail on NO BOND.

Illegals are increasingly targeting our children as they pour over an unsecured and open Biden-Harris border.

In June, an Ecuadorian illegal allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-Year-Old girl in NYC park as she walked home from school.

On June 16, two suspects in the U.S. illegally from Venezuela, believed to be tied to the notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, kidnapped, raped, and murdered 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston.

In August, an illegal alien ferried into the US from Mexico thanks for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, was arrested for raping a 10-year-old boy twice in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.

