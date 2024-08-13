HORROR: Illegal Alien Ferried Into US by Kamala Harris Rapes 10-Year-Old Boy Twice in Mississippi

Kamala Harris’s America.

An illegal alien ferried into the US by Kamala Harris was arrested for raping a 10-year-old boy twice in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.

Filiberto Gonzalez illegally entered the US from Mexico thanks to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

“The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi reports Filiberto Gonzalez a 34 year old Hispanic male , an illegal alien, from Mexico, was arrested on Monday afternoon August 12, 2024,” the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday.

“After an Investigstion by CID the perpetrator was charged with two (2) counts of RAPE of a 10 year old male. After obtaining arrest warrants and a search warrant the perpetrator was arrested at his residence, at Laura Lane. The perpetrator is being held at the adult Detention Center of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department waiting for a hearing before a Justice Court Judge,” the sheriff’s department said.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have entered the US on Kamala Harris’s watch.

Kamala Harris’s illegal aliens are killing and raping innocent American women and children.

On Monday it was reported that two illegal aliens in New York City raped a woman at knifepoint in Coney Island.