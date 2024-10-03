Two Illegals Suspected of Rape and Murder of Jocelyn Nungaray May Be Linked to Tren de Aragua Gang: Texas Authorities

The investigation of the tragic murder of 12 year-old Jocelyn Nungaray has taken new horrible turn, as Texas authorities are now investigating a suspected link between the two illegal immigrants charged with raping and killing her to the notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Jocelyn was murdered in Houston, on June 16, when she snuck out of her home at night, and her body was subsequently found floating in a nearby swamp.

Two Venezuelan illegal suspects – Johan Jose Martinez Rangel and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, have been charged with her brutal killing.

They allegedly kept Jocelyn hostage under a bridge for two hours and raped her, then proceeded to strangle the 12-year-old.

Daily Mail reported:

“Police have revealed the pair, who were in the U.S. illegally from Venezuela, allegedly lured Jocelyn under a bridge, where they held her for more than two hours, possibly gang-raping her after they tied her up.

And in new search warrants, investigators revealed Rangel and Ramos displayed signs and monikers on their social media that are linked to the Tren de Aragua gang.”

The Tren de Aragua gang has become infamous of late in the context of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ unchecked mass migration letting thousands of criminals into the US.

Footage has emerged of heavily armed gangsters taking over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, sparking outrage around the country.

“Following the arrest of Rangel and Ramos, investigators wrote in the most recent warrants that Tren de Aragua ‘will use certain slang and emojis in their communications with one another to identify themselves.’

The warrants led a judge to grant a request from the Houston Police Department to obtain social media records that could verify the suspect’s gang affiliations, which could bolster the case against them, reports Newsweek.”

The signs that police says are related to the gang include hand signs, wearing Chicago Bulls or Michael Jordan merchandise, and small shoulder tattoos such as clocks, trains, roses and two stars.

“On social media, members use emojis including a ninja, crossed swords and a classical building to signal to others that they are part of the gang. On TikTok, Ramos reportedly shared photos of his tattoos to followers, including a rose on his hand and two stars on each shoulder.”

When Rangel and Ramos were arrested, back in June, outrage emerged as it was revealed that they had entered the US illegally along with millions of other unvetted migrants flooding over the southern border.

Rangel and Ramos had both been arrested by U.S. Border Patrol prior to Jocelyn murder, but were released.

It is not clear exactly when the pair entered the country.

