Courtroom Gasps After Ecuadorian Illegal Alien Who Raped 13-Year-Old NYC Girl Claims He Recorded the Attack

The Ecuadorian illegal alien who raped a 13-year-old NYC girl told the Court he recorded the attack.
Last week, a 13-year-old girl was attacked in broad daylight by an illegal from Ecuador wielding a “machete-style” knife.
The attacker, 25-year-old Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, grabbed the child and her male friend, who was walking home from school through Kissena Park in Flushing Meadows, and forced them into a secluded area at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
He tied the two children by the wrists with a shoelace and then sexually assaulted the young girl.
Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi admitted to prosecutors that he recorded the attack. The taped confession was played at Wednesday’s arraignment.
“I was nervous at first, then got comfortable and recorded it,” he said.
According to the New York Post, the audience in the courtroom gasped as the video of Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi was played.
The New York Post reported:
Inga-Landi, who had scratches visible on his face, scowled and kept his head down throughout the arraignment, including as a judge ordered him held without bail until his next court appearance July 1.