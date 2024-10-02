‘Survivor’ Trudeau Escapes Another No-Confidence Vote in Canadian Parliament, but Embattled Liberal PM Can’t Celebrate as He Slides to THIRD Place in New Polls

Globalist poster-boy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has long exhibited his capacity to be a political survivor, going from crisis to crisis and always finding a way to keep power.

And indeed, at first glance Trudeau ‘seems’ in top form, having survived A SECOND PARLIAMENTARY CONFIDENCE MOTION in less than a week.

The vote took place yesterday (1), after opposition parties vowed to keep his minority Liberal government alive ‘for now’.

Reuters reported:

“Legislators in the House of Commons voted 207-121 to defeat a bid by the official opposition Conservative Party to topple Trudeau, who faces increasing voter fatigue after almost nine years in power.

Last Thursday he easily brushed off an initial Conservative motion to bring him down.”

The Conservative Party has an enormous lead in the polls ahead of an election that must be held by end-October 2025.

Pierre Poilievre and his party say Canadians cannot afford a planned increase in the federal carbon tax, accusing Trudeau of ‘presiding over high prices and rising crime’.

“To trigger an election they need the backing of every single opposition legislator.

But the separatist Bloc Quebecois, which wants independence for the province of Quebec, backed Trudeau. The party said last week it would back Trudeau until at least the end of this month in return for boosting seniors’ pensions.”

But if Trudeau ‘seems’ to be surviving yet again, once look at the opinion polls shows just how dire his situation is, with his Liberal Party on the verge of a ‘death spiral’.

Western Standard reported:

“The latest poll by Nanos Research shows the Liberals have plummeted in popularity equivalent to that of the NDP — each party has 22% support, while the Conservatives have 42%.

Election modeller Charestiste based on the Nanos poll projects the Conservatives at 223 seats, the NDP at 47 seats and the Liberals at 38 seats. Bloc would have 32 seats, the Greens three and the PPC zero.”

To make things even worse, Nanos indicates Trudeau is poised to LOSE HIS OWN SEAT in Papineau, Quebec, to the NDP.

“’In the wake of the end of the Liberal-NDP parliamentary arrangement, the New Democrats are now tied with the Liberals for the first time since August, 2015′, pollster and chief data scientist Nik Nanos told the Globe and Mail Monday. ‘Unless the trend line changes, the Liberals may be on the verge of a political death spiral’.”

Conservative leader Poilievre is by far the preferred prime minister, with 35.1%, while Trudeau has mere 19.4%, closely followed by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh with 18.5%.

“In 2023, the Conservatives raised more than $35.2 million, according to Elections Canada reports. The Liberals only raised $15.6 million in 2023. The NDP raised $6.9 million and the Bloc Québécois $1.8 million.”

