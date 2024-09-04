Trudeau in Trouble After NDP Party Withdraws Support for His Minority Government

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is an expert in the art of the political survival, leading a minority government that has long trailed the Conservative opposition in the polls as the country fares poorly economically.

Now, Trudeau will have to once again show off his escape artist skills as his ailing government suffered an unexpected blow that may yet prove fatal.

Today, the small NDP party helping keep his unpopular Liberal government afloat withdrew its automatic support, forcing him to attempt new alliances to govern.

Reuters reported:

“Promising to continue governing and pushing through social programs, Trudeau dismissed talk of early elections after the left-leaning New Democratic Party’s leader Jagmeet Singh said he was ‘ripping up’ a deal struck between the two men in 2022.”

Trudeau will now be dependent on support from opposition lawmakers to survive the upcoming confidence vote in the parliament.

This comes as polls predict a huge defeat if an election were held now.

Canadian law stipulates that elections must be held by the end of October 2025.

“‘An election will come in the coming year, hopefully not until next fall, because in the meantime, we’re going to deliver for Canadians’, Trudeau told reporters at a school where he had arrived to talk about expanding lunch programs.

‘I really hope the NDP stays focused on how we can deliver for Canadians, as we have over the past years, rather than focusing on politics’.”

The NDP was frustrated over what it deemed the Liberals’ ‘failure to deal with high prices at grocery stores’.

“‘Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed’, Singh said in a video posted on social media where he also declared that he would run for prime minister in the next election. ‘Liberals have led people down – they don’t deserve another chance’.”

Since 2022, NDP has kept Trudeau in power ‘in return for more social spending’.

“Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre reiterated his call for an early election to break up what he called a Liberal-NDP coalition driving up prices for Canadians.”

The House of Commons reconvenes on Sept. 16, when the surging Conservative opposition will propose a vote of confidence.

BBC reported:

“In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said he had informed the prime minister of his decision, saying the Liberals were ‘too weak, too selfish’ to fight for Canadians.”

If Trudeau loses a confidence vote in parliament it is expected to trigger a general election.

“Until this spring, Mr Singh and senior members of his party remained publicly committed to the deal.

But NDP’s leadership reportedly began to re-evaluate the agreement last month, after Mr Trudeau’s cabinet directed its industrial relations board to impose binding arbitration after Canada’s two largest railways began a work stoppage.”

National suggest Trudeau’s Liberals are lagging about 18 points behind the opposition Conservatives.

