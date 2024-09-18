Canadian PM Trudeau Under Increasing Pressure To Resign After His Liberal Party Loses Another ‘Safe’ Parliamentary Seat in Montreal

In his third term as Canadian Prime Minister, Globalist poster boy Justin Trudeau is leading his Liberal party in a floundering minority government that is trailing badly the Conservative opposition in all the polls.

And a string of losses in liberal strongholds is adding to the pressure for him to resign – which he has vowed not to do.

The latest Liberal party’s loss in another once-safe seat in Montreal is likely to put even more pressure on him to quit.

The Guardian reported:

“Elections Canada said that with 100% of the votes counted in the parliamentary constituency of LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, the separatist Bloc Québécois candidate, Louis-Philippe Sauvé, had beaten the Liberal candidate, Laura Palestini, by a whisker: 28% to 27.2%. The New Democratic party (NDP) candidate received 26.1%.”

The election was held to replace a Liberal MP who quit, and it highlights just how unpopular Trudeau has become after almost nine years in office.

“Trudeau insists he will lead the party into an election that must be held by the end of October 2025, but some Liberal legislators have broken ranks to call for change at the top.”

In the previous 2021 general election, the Liberal party won this Montreal seat with 43% of the vote.

“Polls now suggest that the Liberals will lose badly in the next federal election to the right-of-centre Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre. A Leger poll last week put public support for the Conservatives at 45%, a level rarely seen nationally in Canada, with the Liberals in second place at 25%.”

Trudeau’s popularity has steeply declined as the cost of living surges and the housing crisis intensifies.

Conservative leader Poilievre will do away with a deeply unpopular federal carbon tax and cap immigration limits until more homes could be built.

“Poilievre, an acerbic career politician who often insults his opponents, also says he would defund the CBC, Canada’s national public broadcaster. In April he was ejected from the House of Commons after he called Trudeau ‘a wacko’.”

Politico reported:

“Canada’s Liberals have trailed their Conservative Party rivals nationally by a wide margin for the past year. The by-election loss is the latest sign the party could be doomed, so long as Trudeau remains at the helm.”

The Liberals come from a defeat in downtown Toronto to the Conservatives in June, dialing up the heat on Trudeau – who is doing one-on-one calls with MPs in a bid to reassure his worried caucus.

“The prime minister said ahead of the race that he is committed to remaining on as party leader. He told Canadians last week that he’s “excited” to take on his firebrand rival, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. “I’m not going anywhere,” Trudeau told radio station CJAD 800 on Friday.

22The loss comes nearly two weeks after the NDP tore up an agreement that’s been propping up the Liberal government in a minority Parliament where Trudeau’s party is outnumbered by the others.”

