Deeply Unpopular Canadian PM Trudeau Heads to UN Assembly General, While Back Home a ‘Vote of No Confidence’ Against Him Will Be Held in Parliament

It’s a common feature for Globalist leaders that, even while deeply unpopular at home, they still find themselves worthy of lecturing the rest of the world on planetary issues from atop their imaginary virtues.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is no exception to this rule.

While he leads a failing minority government losing badly to the opposition in all the polls and by-elections, he finds the enthusiasm to be in New York this week for the 78th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trudeau will also appear at the ‘Summit of the Future’ to address the ‘increasing geopolitical instability around the world’.

Global News reported:

“’Canada will have a leading role in making the world fairer and more prosperous’, Trudeau said in a news release last week. ‘I look forward to working with other leaders to accelerate progress on our shared priorities and build a better future for everyone’. While the prime minister is attending the assembly in New York until Wednesday, the Trudeau government is expected to face its first test in the House of Commons since the NDP ended its supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will table a motion of no confidence in the government and the prime minister on the House of Representatives.

The expectation in the MSM is that Trudeau ‘looks set to survive’ the confidence vote next week.

Conservatives have a commanding lead in the polls, and are trying to topple Trudeau on a vote next Wednesday since Canadians cannot afford the promised increase in an existing federal carbon tax.

Trudeau’s survival now hinges on a rival separatist party saying it would not back the conservative attempt to defeat his minority Liberal government.

Reuters reported:

“Trudeau will need support from other legislators to survive a confidence vote in the House of Commons and quickly found it from Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the separatist Bloc Quebecois, which seeks independence for the province of Quebec. ‘The Bloc Quebecois serves the people of Quebec. It does not serve the Conservatives’, Blanchet told reporters, saying replacing Trudeau with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre would not suit Quebec’s interests.”

The separatist shares with Trudeau’s Liberals a center-left ideology, is expected to demand pro-Quebec concessions in return for keeping Trudeau in power.

“The confidence vote will be his first real test since the smaller New Democratic Party this month tore up a 2022 deal to keep the Liberals in office until an election that must be held by end-October 2025.”

To survive until the end of his term, Trudeau will likely have to survive a series of other confidence votes.

While working formally with the Quebec separatists have been seen as politically toxic in Canada, federal parties have in the past struck one-off deals to gain Bloc support.

