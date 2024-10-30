SHAMEFUL: Kamala Harris Makes Comment DEFENDING Joe Biden After He Called Millions of Patriotic Trump Supporters “Garbage” (VIDEO)

As the old saying goes, “Birds of a feather flock together.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden made a malevolent remark Tuesday night during a campaign call when he referred to President Trump’s millions of American-loving supporters as “garbage.” His comment came two days after disgraced ‘comedian’ Tony Hinchcliffe slandered the beautiful island of Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

BREAKING: Biden refers to millions of President Trump’s supporters as “garbage.” Does Kamala disavow? pic.twitter.com/Zx4g3NOU9L — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Biden may have calculated this would be an excellent way to sabotage Harris because she was delivering her closing campaign speech at the Ellipse in DC at the same time. It is no secret he remains embittered after being forced aside due to his awful poll numbers.

Reporters asked Harris about Biden’s cruel remark Wednesday morning at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Instead of condemning Biden and reaching out to swing voters, Harris decided to defend the elderly bully.

“Listen, I think that, first of all, he clarified his comments,” Harris said. “I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for.”

WATCH:

Kamala defends Biden calling President Trump’s supporters “garbage” — and claims she disagrees with “criticism of people based on who they vote for.” Yesterday, she refused to disavow comparing Trump supporters to Nazis. pic.twitter.com/o1o7GNRlTW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

But as Harris knows, Biden did not clarify anything. He lied as usual.

He and his cronies at the White House edited the official transcript to make it appear he was referring to Hinchcliffe. Not even CNN bought this spin.

Harris also added that she spoke to Biden after he cruelly insulted Trump’s supporters but claimed the subject did not come up. Does anyone believe her?

Kamala admits she spoke to Biden AFTER he called President Trump’s supporters “garbage,” but says it “didn’t come up.” She won’t condemn it because she agrees with it. pic.twitter.com/TTsWEk27Ed — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Political analysts, including Fox News’s Katie Pavlich, were stumped over Harris passing on an easy layup. “Why would you not immediately come out and condemn these comments?” she asked.