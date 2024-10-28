What a Coincidence?… Kamala Announces Puerto Rico Policy on Sunday as Comedian at Trump Rally Slanders Puerto Rico “Land of Garbage” and Cracks Crude Joke about Latinos Just Hours Later

Comedian Kill Tony smears Latinos as Kamala Harris announces her play for the Latino vote on the same afternoon.

What a strange coincidence?

Kamala Harris held an interview with Chris Cuomo on Sunday afternoon on News Nation. The far-left Democrat Party nominee outlined a Puerto Rico policy during the interview, a topic that rarely comes up in US presidential politics. Kamala promised the Caribbean island “economic development” and “improved disaster response.” …Because we all know how well the Biden-Harris regime does with their disaster response!

Via News Nation: Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled a new policy platform for Puerto Rico on Sunday, targeting the Latino vote ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election through promises of economic development and improved disaster response.

Kamala also released a video:

As News Nation reported: “While residents of Puerto Rico cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections despite being American citizens, the message was aimed at more than 5.8 million people of Puerto Rican origin living on the mainland who can vote.”

Around this same time, “comedian” Tony Hinchcliffe, who goes by “Kill Tony,” took the stage at Madison Square Garden in what was supposed to be an endorsement of President Trump.

Kill Tony smeared Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” in the middle of the ocean. This came out of the blue and stunned many rallygoers.

But Kill Tony was not done, he then attacked Latinos from the stage commenting on their sex practices. Said Kill Tony, “They do. There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They c** inside. Just like they did to our country.”

That seemed a bit odd coming from the stage of a presidential rally nine days out from the most important election of our lives!

Kill Tony also commented about black people and watermelons.

“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said in a statement.

So who was the brilliant Trump campaign member who invited Kill Tony on the stage in New York on Sunday? Do they still have a job? Are they that dense?

And are we really supposed to believe this was just a coincidence after President Trump has made such amazing inroads with Latino voters?

You can’t help but wonder what’s going on.

For the record… I’ve been to Puerto Rico, loved it, and did not consider it a garbage island. So this ‘joke’ surprised me.

