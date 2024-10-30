BREAKING: WOW! Joe Biden Sabotages Kamala Harris, Refers to Millions of President Trump’s Supporters as “Garbage” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday night referred to millions of President Trump’s supporters as “garbage.”

Biden made the grotesque remark during a campaign call on Tuesday night as Kamala Harris delivered a speech at the Ellipse in DC.

Joe Biden is actively sabotaging Kamala Harris’s campaign.

During the campaign call, Biden once again took a swipe at a comedian who cracked a joke about Puerto Rico during Sunday night’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

The left went apocalyptic after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” on Sunday evening.

Biden lashed out on Tuesday evening while Kamala Harris was on stage for her ‘closing argument’ and called Trump supporters “garbage.”

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community… just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?… The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

BREAKING: Biden refers to millions of President Trump’s supporters as “garbage.” Does Kamala disavow? pic.twitter.com/Zx4g3NOU9L — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

The Trump Campaign responded to the Democrat leadership’s dehumanizing language and attacks on Trump supporters:

Hillary calls you deplorables. Kamala calls you Nazis. Biden calls you garbage. President Trump calls you patriots. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Earlier Tuesday, Joe Biden incited violence and threatened the comedian for making a joke about Puerto Rico.

“I’d like to take that guy for a swim out there,” Biden said as he announced funding for Puerto Rico.

Biden is not well.

