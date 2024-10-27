Polling Finds Support for Kamala Harris in New York City at a HISTORIC LOW for a Democrat

Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to flip the state of New York in this election. If ever there was a time when a Republican could do that, it’s now. We know he has support there.

New polling indicates that support for Kamala Harris among people in New York City is at a historic low for a Democrat, the lowest in decades.

If Trump has a shot in the Big Apple, he has a shot of winning the Empire State.

FOX News reports:

Harris’ polling in NYC is lowest in decades for Democratic nominee: NYT poll A New York Times/Siena College poll has Vice-President Harris polling at the lowest numbers for a Democratic presidential nominee in decades. It comes just hours before former president Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a historic rally at Madison Square Garden, where he is expected to re-iterate that he is making a long-shot play for the state’s 28 electoral college votes. The new poll, released Saturday morning, shows Harris leading Trump by 66% to 27% among registered voters, still a substantial lead but a major decline, judging by President Biden’s 76% to 23% win over Trump in the deep blue city in 2020. If it holds, it would represent the worst showing for a Democratic presidential candidate in the city since 1988, according to The New York Times. The top three issues affecting registered voters in the poll are the economy, followed by immigration and abortion.

Even if Trump doesn’t carry New York in the end, the increase in votes could help him to carry the popular vote.

If Trump does this well in NYC, his odds of winning the popular vote shoot through the roof. https://t.co/49arbABfhD — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 26, 2024

And don’t forget, the New York Post just endorsed him.

The Post endorses Donald Trump for president — the clear choice for a better future https://t.co/xGnYQzI6xK pic.twitter.com/RwLkd2hB4f — New York Post (@nypost) October 25, 2024

Plus he has the rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Can you even imagine the reactions from Democrats if Trump won New York?