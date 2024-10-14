IT’S OFFICIAL: Trump Announces Historic Rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City!

President Donald Trump announced today that he will hold a massive rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 5:00 PM EDT.

This event is set to be one of the largest political gatherings in the city’s recent history, with Trump addressing thousands of supporters in the 19,500-seat arena, known as the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”

This announcement follows a statement earlier this year from Trump during his interview with Laura Ingraham on FOX News, where he revealed plans for rallies in the South Bronx and at Madison Square Garden. Now, the historic event is officially on the calendar.

Read the press release below:

New York is reeling from the harmful effects of the dangerously liberal policies championed by Kamala Harris and Democrats like Eric Adams. Since Kamala took office, the average New York household has been forced to spend an additional $28,537, including $4,282 more on food, $4,918 more on shelter, $3,992 more on energy, and $8,912 more on transportation. These disastrous economic policies are draining the bank accounts of hardworking New Yorkers. Additionally, thanks to Kamala’s reckless open-border policies, over 210,000 migrants have flooded into New York City since the Spring of 2022, draining vital government resources and overwhelming the city. The consequences are staggering. The influx of illegal migrants is expected to cost the city a shocking $10 billion, and it’s not just the financial burden—crime is spiraling out of control. According to local police officers, illegal immigrants are responsible for about 75 percent of arrests in midtown Manhattan. Last month, a news report sounded alarms after an illegal Venezuelan migrant with suspected gang ties allegedly committed 22 crimes in just six months, yet he still hasn’t been deported. This is the chaos Harris has unleashed on New Yorkers. President Trump’s message to New York City is simple and built on his winning record: If you want to return to the strongest economy in over 60 years, rising wages, quality jobs, strong borders, and safer neighborhoods, then vote for the Trump-Vance ticket. Date and Time:

Sunday, October 27, 2024

5:00PM EDT Venue:

Madison Square Garden

New York, NY 10001 Timeline of Events:

12:00PM – Doors Open

5:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, tens of thousands of voters turned out in the Bronx despite fears of violence from Democrats, who had a minimal presence at the rally despite 15 or more politicians and groups trying to disrupt the rally with their weak protest.

The Bronx rally came after President Trump delivered remarks to a massive crowd of roughly 100,000 supporters in Wildwood, New Jersey.