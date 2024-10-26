Massive Support for President Trump From New Yorkers Before Giant Rally at Madison Square Garden! PALESTINIANS FOR TRUMP!?!

There is massive support for President Trump in New York right before the election and his giant rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Interestingly, Muslims and Palestinians in Brooklyn were supportive of Trump and had genuine contempt for Kamala Harris.

See the video here!

It’s official. Minority groups have joined the silent majority. Some were tentative to speak out, but a little poking was all it took for them to open up about their support for President Trump.

This reporter visited some of the city’s most ethnic communities, including the Muslim Arabic area of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and the African American areas of Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

We spoke to African Americans across the city frustrated that New York still refuses to acknowledge their basic Constitutional Right to BEAR ARMS.

“I’m supporting the person that will fight for my Constitutional Right to bear arms.”

“It’s not fair that Kamala is going around bragging she and her husband have guns,” said one Black man. “Why does she get to protect her family and we can’t protect ours? Why is she special? What about our Constitutional Rights? I am going to vote for Trump.

It was nice to see that Black men see through Kamala’s smug hypocrisy as she bragged she is packing a Glock while average New Yorkers in the city cannot keep or carry arms.

“Kamala will lock me up.”

A young freckle faced 22 year old father expressed his hope that one day he would be able to support his household on a single family income. He was hard at work with a clipboard selling Verizon subscriptions in Washington Square Park.

“Bobby Kennedy Jr. endorsed Trump to bring back that American dream,” the Gen-Z’er told me with optimism in his eyes. “That we can take care of my 2 year old on one income and his mother can stay home.”

This 22 year old father said he trusted Trump and RFK, Jr. would bring back the American Dream “of a middle class household that can thrive on a single income.”

The news from Bay Ridge was most shocking. This reporter spoke on and off camera to many Muslim Americans in the most Arab dense area of the city. NOT A SINGLE ONE SAID THEY WERE SUPPORTING KAMALA.

While most Arabic women opted out of being on camera, the men were outspoken in their contempt of Harris on camera. Most said they were voting for Trump, a third party, or not voting at all this year. Most people we spoke to were American citizens from Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon and Egypt.

This Muslim man from Yemen is voting Trump. “Trump is a good man.”

“Kamala Harris sucks,” said one Palestinian American store owner, his store front covered with Free Palestine banners. “She won’t do anything for Muslim Americans. Muslims across the country know she and her Biden group are liars that are really good at just saying words that mean nothing. Trump says he is going to do something and does it. He is a real man. We need a man such as Trump to run this country again.”

Palestinian Americans have a lot of hope that a Trump presidency will mean an end to the war in the Middle East. “Please help us, President Trump.”

The Palestinian continued:

“As a Palestinian if I go to vote, I would go for Trump. I bet you all the Palestinian Americans in this country want to vote for Trump and they want Trump. I’m telling you most of them are positive about Trump to become the president because he promised to stop this mad war… he promised that he would stop all the wars and I know he can. I know he will. He will stop this war and God willing Trump will take this year the president…he’ll become the president of the USA.”

In the most densely populated Muslim area of New York City, Kamala Harris’ name is wildly unpopular.

The man assured me that no Muslim in the swing state of Michigan would vote for Harris. There are 310,087 Muslims in Michigan, and over 200,000 of them are registered voters. Biden allegedly got 154,000 more votes in Michigan than Trump in  2020 to win that state.

So yes, the Muslim vote can literally decide this election and should not be overlooked.

It is this reporter’s observation after running for office in a Muslim dense area that Muslim Americans consult with each on who to vote for and tend to vote as a united block.

Muslims For Trump is a real, tangible thing based on desperate hope for an end to war and suffering.

This reporter teared up witnessing the genuine hope in the eyes of the Palestinian Americans we spoke to on and off camera about their hope that President Trump would end the war and suffering in the Middle East.

“World leaders are afraid of him, they respect him more than Harris,” they said. “Trump is a God fearing man. We know he will help us. President Trump, we are begging you to help us.

In their eyes I saw many of us original Trump supporters back in 2016, and the deep instinctual hope we had and still do that President Trump would somehow help save us.

Many of us, including this reporter, still believes that to be true.

They tried to steal our hope from us in 2020 and politically persecute us for the past four years- but they failed. Trump’s brand of hope has made its full circle comeback in 2024 and brought even more people into the fold. Like wildflowers, it is popping up in the most unexpected of places, like the most ethnic communities all over New York City.

From the Hispanics in the South Bronx to the Muslims in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, to the African Americans and Orthodox Jews in Crown Heights to the Chinese in Flushing, Queens and the Italians of Staten Island…Trump’s brand of hope for the American dream has made an exquisite comeback.

Remember, in the end GOD WINS.

Cara is an Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion and Television Personality. She is the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution. You can follow her on Twitter HERE or Instagram HERE @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.

Photo of author
Cara Castronuova
Cara Castronuova is a co-Founder of C.A.P.P. (Citizens Against Political Persecution and The People's January 6th Commission. She is an Activist, Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion, Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Television Personality.

