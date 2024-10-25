New York Post Endorses Trump — ‘the Clear Choice for a Better Future’

The New York Post editorial board has endorsed former President Donald Trump’s re-election, calling him “the clear choice for a better future.”

The iconic newspaper had been highly critical of Trump, making the endorsement more surprising.

The editorial board explained its reasons for supporting the former president and urged voters to ask themselves “if they were better off under Trump or Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

The endorsement reads in part:

In 2021, when Biden-Harris took over, the country took a hard left turn, with disastrous results. Over these nearly four years, inflation has walloped Americans, millions of migrants have crossed the border illegally, some cities have been taken over by gangs and crime, radical and ridiculous culture wars over DEI and gender identity have set neighbor against neighbor. Let’s not forget that overshadowing all of this, the world is on the precipice of widespread war. Today, Trump exhibits the same strength and vigor as he did in 2016, despite the unprecedented and disgraceful weaponization of the justice system against him, two assassination attempts and the all-too-familiar constant barrage of hysterical media attacks on him.

The board also called out Harris for her refusal to “answer almost any question about the last four years or reveal any detailed future policy plans.”

“Voters this fall will decide if the future of our country bends toward prosperity, security, freedom, opportunity and innovation,” the endorsement adds. “Or sticks with ruinous big government largesse, deliberately divisive policies, appeasement and stagnation.”

The newspaper concluded, “Donald Trump is the right choice.”

Trump shared the endorsement in a post to Truth Social on Friday morning.