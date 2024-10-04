Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour Not Interested in Performing with Roger Waters Ever Again: “I tend to steer clear of people who actively support genocidal and autocratic dictators”

David Gilmour has made it crystal clear he is not interested in performing with his former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters ever again.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Gilmour vehemently declared he would “absolutely not” perform with Waters, citing Waters’ political beliefs and unhinged comments about Israel, Ukraine, and the United States.

The Guardian:

“I tend to steer clear of people who actively support genocidal and autocratic dictators like [president of Russia Vladimir] Putin and [president of Venezuela Nicolás] Maduro,” Gilmour told the publication. “Nothing would make me share a stage with someone who thinks such treatment of women and the LGBT community is OK. On the other hand, I’d love to be back on stage with [late Pink Floyd keyboardist] Rick Wright, who was one of the gentlest and most musically gifted people I’ve ever known.”

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the rabidly anti-Israel Waters blamed the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists, and the deaths of more than 1,200 Israelis, on Israel itself.

During the interview, he also made it clear that he does NOT believe all women, especially if they are Jewish, by going a step further and attacking Hamas rape victims directly.

When asked about the extensive proof and testimony of survivors of the rape and sexual abuse they were subject to by their Hamas captor, Waters said, “There was no evidence. You can say anything that you want, but there is no evidence,” and those who claim otherwise are “filthy, disgusting” liars.

According to Waters, Jewish rape victims are filthy, disgusting liars.

In January, Waters was terminated by the German record label BMG, with one BMG source saying he has shifted from “anti-Zionism to anti-Semitism.”

Gilmour has publicly addressed Waters for his extremist views in the past.

A user on X told Waters, “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.”

Gimour replied, “Every word demonstrably true.”

While Waters uses his time to spew anti-semitism, Gilmour has recently released a new album.