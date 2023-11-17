South American Hotels say ‘No’ to Roger Waters After His Support Gaza Extremists Following Barbaric Oct. 7 Terrorist Attacks

Via Fernando de Castro in Brazil

Prestigious hotels in Colombia, Uruguay, and Argentina are refusing to accommodate former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters. The refusal stems from Waters’ anti-Semitic positions.

The decision to reject lodging for the left-wing singer and his team is primarily due to his stance on the Hamas-Israel conflict. Waters denied the responsibility of the terrorist group for the October 7 attacks, which claimed over 1,400 lives in Israeli territory. Over 200 Jews are still missing and being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

A Waters concert is scheduled to take place in the Uruguayan capital this Friday, the 17th, but his arrival in the country has sparked harsh reactions due to his radical left-wing political positions.

Recently, Waters called on the Israeli government to stop the “genocide” against the Palestinian people, openly aligning himself with the Hamas terrorists.

If unable to secure reservations in Uruguay, Waters may be forced to travel directly to Argentina after his Montevideo show. However, his presence has also been rejected by hotels in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Waters accused the “Israeli lobby” of being responsible for his hotel boycott in Uruguay and Argentina.

In an interview with a Uruguayan newspaper, the leftist musician stated:

“I am furious. The city of Montevideo is closed to me, and I have nowhere to stay. I was supposed to have dinner this Thursday with former President José Mujica. He is my friend, and I can’t go. I can’t have dinner with Mujica because the Israeli lobby, or whatever they call themselves, canceled me.”

Without accommodation, the musician remains in São Paulo, Brazil, where he performed last week. Waters will travel to Montevideo and Buenos Aires on the day of the show, returning shortly afterward to São Paulo. In Colombia, the American Four Seasons hotel chain also refused to provide lodging for Waters and his team.

Waters is in South America to tour various countries with his farewell tour, “This is Not a Drill,” coinciding with the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. The musician is known for his comments considered anti-Semitic, accusing Israel of committing “ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians for the past 75 years.

During his visit to Brazil, Waters met with the country’s communist president, Lula da Silva. In 2018, during his previous tour in Brazil, the far-left musician tried to visit Lula while he was jailed for corruption but was prevented from making the visit.