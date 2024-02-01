BOOM! BMG Record Label Fires Roger Waters Over Anti-Semitic Remarks about Israel

By Fernando de Castro in Brazil

Former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters has been terminated by the German record label BMG. The collaboration between the musician and the company began in 2016 with the release of a new version of the classic 1973 album “Dark Side of the Moon,” but the initiative was abandoned after a change in the company’s leadership.

The news of the split between BMG and Waters was confirmed on Tuesday, 30, by the British newspaper “The Guardian.” The company is set to sever all ties with Waters completely, relinquishing one of the most lucrative music catalogs.

The Pink Floyd catalog is estimated to be worth around $500 million. The decision comes in response to Roger Waters’ anti-Semitic remarks, propagating speeches of prejudiced and xenophobic aversion against Jews.

The Guardian reported information from sources within BMG about the separation from the former Pink Floyd member:

“While Waters’ work with Pink Floyd is arguably one of the most significant and profitable catalogs of the rock era, his controversial political statements in recent years have likely shifted from anti-Zionism to anti-Semitism.”

In recent years, as he advocated for the Palestinian cause and supported a boycott of Israel, Roger Waters has faced accusations of anti-Semitism. Due to this, the artist’s shows in Germany were canceled.

As reported by TGP, well-known hotel chains in South America recently refused to host Waters in response to his anti-Semitic comments. At that time, the musician accused the Israeli government of committing “genocide” against the Palestinian people.

In addition to his extremist stance against Jews and the State of Israel, Waters has also supported Russia’s war. The musician sided with Russia and accused Ukraine of being responsible for the war.

Waters claimed that the invasion of the country in 2022 “was not provoked” and suggested that Ukraine had “given reasons” to be invaded.