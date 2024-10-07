One Year Ago Today – Gaza Terrorists and Citizens Storm Israel and Slaughter 1,200 Innocents in Worst Attack on Jews Since World War II

One year ago today, on October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists stormed across the border from Gaza into southern Israel. The terrorist organization and hundreds of Gaza residents and families stormed into Israel and raped, robbed, and slaughtered hundreds of Jews in their path.

An estimated 1,180 were killed that day including 797 civilians, and 36 children.

379 members of the military were also killed.

Hamas kidnapped 251 Israelis and took them back into Gaza.

The terror group is still holding 101 Israeli hostages a year later. Many of the hostages were abused and murdered by the terror regime.

Hamas terrorists targeted the Nova Peace and Love music festival in southern Israel. Thousands of young Israelis and hundreds of foreigners attended the event.

Hamas fired over 4,000 rockets into Israel that morning. Numerous missiles were fired at the Nova music festival. Then Hamas terrorists flew in on para-gliders and rode in on motorbikes to slaughter the young Jews. Nearly 300 young adults were murdered by Hamas at the music festival.

The young men and women at the concert ran for their lives. At least one group of young men and women hid in a bomb shelter nearby, thinking they would be safe. Hamas repeatedly lobbed grenades into the shelter, murdering dozens of kids.

CNN ran a segment on this gruesome event. We have decided to keep the victims anonymous in our report. A young Jewish man reportedly took the video. CNN did not include the footage we are releasing here today.

This video was taken from inside the bomb shelter after Hamas repeatedly tossed in grenades. These kids were blown apart.

This is Evil. This is Hamas.

The world must never forget.

Caution: Please note the extreme violence displayed in the video.

More brutality.

This photo from the Hamas telegram page shows those murdered by Hamas this week.

The caption: The occupation publishes pictures of a number of those killed by Palestinian resistance bullets.

This video was uploaded on the Hamas Telegram page. It shows up to 20 terrified young women being held captive in a room by Hamas fighters. You can hear shooting outside the room.

The caption on the post (translated): Urgent: Dozens of female soldiers in the Israeli occupation army are in the grip of the resistance at this time, and the Israeli occupation is trying to negotiate with the resistance fighters inside our occupied Palestinian territories.

What a dark day in history.

The Gateway Pundit has covered this atrocity since the news broke on October 7, 2023. Our hearts go out to the people of Israel.

God bless the 101 hostages still held by the Hamas barbarians.