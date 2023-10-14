NEW VIDEO: Hamas Animals Repeatedly Lobbed Bombs into Shelter Where 30 Kids from the NOVA Concert Were Hiding – Blew Their Bodies Apart – Shot Anyone Who Tried to Flee

Hamas killer lobs a grenade into a bomb shelter where young adults from the Nova concert are hiding

Anderson Cooper from CNN visited the Nova Concert area for a segment that ran on CNN.

In the powerful segment Cooper released video of Hamas killers roaming the concert grounds killing any Jews they saw in the area.

Here are a few images from the video that was taken from dashcams inside the cars.

One dashcam caught a Hamas killer gunning down a Jewish man after he saw his leg move.

 

The Jewish man below was dragged away by Hamas after he was injured by the killers.

This Jewish man was dragged from the concert area by Hamas after he was injured and bleeding. They pulled the man like an animal.

A 19-year-old concertgoer named Noam Cohen took video from inside a shelter after Hamas had already tossed in one grenade.
Coehn stayed alive by burying himself under the body parts of the dead Jewish friends blown up by Hamas.

Here is Anderson Cooper’s segment from the Nova concert.
(Warning on content)

This Hamas killer was filmed roaming the concert killing Jews in cold blood.

Previously–

Hamas killers indiscriminately shoot at portable toilets at Israeli music festival hoping to murder young Jews hiding inside.

The Isreali Defense Forces released video on Friday, nearly a week after the initial Sabbath attacks on Israel, of Hamas killers shooting indiscriminately at portable toilets hoping to kill young Jews hiding inside.

Watch Hamas former senior leader Badran lie through his teeth about war crimes committed by Hamas as video plays of atrocities below.

Via IDF.

On Friday The Gateway Pundit published new photos and video from the gruesome and evil attack by Hamas barbarians at a Saturday morning Nova dance party in southern Israel.

The Hamas terrorists flew paragliders into the concert party on Saturday and slaughter nearly 300 of the 3,600 partygoers as the party was starting around 6:30 AM.

The killers also raped the young beautiful women and took dozens of hostages both young men and young women. Their whereabouts are now unknown but Israeali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Isreal will keep electricity and water from Gaza until all the prisoners – nearly 300 – are returned by the barbarians.

Young Israelis party on Saturday morning as Hamas fighters fly paragliders in the background to the concert to kill them.

One photo released after the Hamas mass murder attack shows one of the Hamas Islamists with an AK47 as he entered the party area to slaughter Jews.

Hamas killers came with sniper rifles, drones, paragliders and rocket launchers to kill the innocent youths at the party.

It was an organized and planned attack – A war crime that shocked the civilized world.

An Islamist terrorist with a Kalashnikov rifle on the festival site: Barbarians like him murdered hundreds of defenseless civilians, abused women and kidnapped innocent Israelis into the Gaza Strip Photo: X and Bild

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Israelis ran into the desert to hide.

Several of the women who attended the party are still missing and may have been brought back to Gaza.

40 young women are pictured as missing.

New video shows partygoers celebrating and then running for their lives. The video ends as they are hiding in ditch and being escorted by police.

