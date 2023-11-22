Ghastly Video Shows Hamas Barbarians Shooting Israeli Women to Death in a Ditch – Just Like the Nazis Did (VIDEO)

On Oct.7 Hamas barbarians stormed into Israel slaughtered 1,400 women, children, babies, and teens at a concert. Then they took 240 Jews and foreigners hostage. 300 young adults were massacred while attending a dance festival in the desert. The Hamas killers knew about the concert and targeted it to kill as many Jews a possible.

Hamas murdered hundreds of Jews and foreigners using barbaric means.

Dr. Eli David reported that Hamas terrorists shot an Israeli women dead in a ditch. Her friend was just gunned down by the same barbarian seconds before this shot was taken.

Left: Nazi executing a Jewish woman with her child in Ivanhorod, 1942. Right: Hamas executing a Jewish woman in Kibbutz Alumim, 2023. “Never Again” is now. pic.twitter.com/GxFTXsOx7B — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 20, 2023

This is exactly what occurred.

Video shows Hamas killers chasing down women from their homes and shooting them dead in the road and in a ditch.

Via XRVision

(Warning on content)

Nazis.