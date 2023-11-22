Ghastly Video Shows Hamas Barbarians Shooting Israeli Women to Death in a Ditch – Just Like the Nazis Did (VIDEO)

by

On Oct.7 Hamas barbarians stormed into Israel slaughtered 1,400 women, children, babies, and teens at a concert. Then they took 240 Jews and foreigners hostage. 300 young adults were massacred while attending a dance festival in the desert. The Hamas killers knew about the concert and targeted it to kill as many Jews a possible.

Hamas murdered hundreds of Jews and foreigners using barbaric means.

Dr. Eli David reported that Hamas terrorists shot an Israeli women dead in a ditch. Her friend was just gunned down by the same barbarian seconds before this shot was taken.

This is exactly what occurred.
Video shows Hamas killers chasing down women from their homes and shooting them dead in the road and in a ditch.

Via XRVision

(Warning on content)

Nazis.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.