Hamas Brags and Posts Photo of the Paragliders They Used to Breach Israeli Border and Murder and Kidnap Innocent Kids at Rave Party

Hamas posted a photo of the paraglider they used to attack a dance party in southern Israel. Notice the partygoers looking up in the sky before the deadly attack.

Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, killing dozens of soldiers and innocent families inside Israel.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Over 250 Israelis are dead, and over 1,000 were hospitalized following the massive assault inside Israel.

Hundreds of Israelis were attending a nature party, also described as a peace party, in the desert near the border on Saturday when Hamas launched its attack.

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Israelis ran into the desert to hide.

YNet News reported on the partygoers running for their lives as Hamas terrorists attacked the dance party or rave.

Video was posted before the Hamas terrorists opened fire on the peace festival near the Israeli border with Gaza.

The music was so loud that the young Israelis and foreigners likely had no idea that Hamas had breached the border and was about to attack the concert killing numerous young adults.

There were HUNDREDS of young adults at the concert.

If you look closely you can see Hamas terrorists flying in the sky approaching the concert!

Several partygoers started to look up in the sky before the shooting began.

Tweet translation: The Rave that was taking place in the Kibbutz of Urim, in Israel, before Hamas terrorists invaded the Gaza Strip. The terrorists arrived shooting at the party participants, killing and injuring many of them.

When Hamas attacked the party, the youths were obviously surprised and ran for their lives to their vehicles.

You can read more about this horrific attack at our previous post.

Hamas later posted photos on Telegram of their paragliders.

