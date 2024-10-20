ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Mandatory Anti-Racism Training at University of Arizona Portrays Trump as Embodiment of Racial “Superiority”

The University of Arizona reportedly held an “anti-racism training” seminar, featuring President Donald Trump as an example of “superiority,” leading up to the Presidential election on November 5.

The state-funded college universities are interfering with the elections.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk sounded the alarm on X and exposed this on-campus indoctrination:

This is mandatory anti-racism training at the University of Arizona. Why are taxpayers funding this and putting up with it? Why are donors still giving money to U of A? pic.twitter.com/gVcf4t5QVh — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 16, 2024

This appears to violate an Arizona law that prohibits public universities from using “public resources to influence an election.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the University of Arizona is one of the Arizona college universities that seemingly colluded with the Harris-Walz campaign by providing students’ information in violation of the law.

Arizona State Representative and Arizona House Elections Committee Vice Chairman Alex Kolodin told The Gateway Pundit, “ARS 16-192 prohibits using state resources to influence the results of an election, and if this list was made available to only the Harris campaign by the universities, that would potentially be a violation of this statute.”

According to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Arizona State Senator Jake Hoffman, Republican groups have been repeatedly denied access to the information, indicating that the universities are engaging in illegal election interference with the Harris campaign.

Arizona State University and the University of Arizona never responded to our inquiries about whether this information was provided to other campaigns or political organizations.

The Gateway Pundit reported that State Senators Jake Hoffman and Wendy Rogers announced they will be investigating this election interference by college universities in the Arizona Senate.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to the University of Arizona and will provide updates on this story.