Did Arizona College Universities Collude With Harris Campaign? 150K+ Students Receive Pro-Kamala Text Messages

Thousands of students at Arizona’s college universities have reportedly received text messages from the Kamala Harris campaign, encouraging them to vote for her and Tim Walz, signaling potential collusion between the campaign and public universities.

It is unclear how the Harris campaign obtained the phone numbers of college students, alumni, and parents, but if the information was not obtained through the proper channel, it could potentially violate Arizona law.

Arizona State Representative and Arizona House Elections Committee Vice Chairman Alex Kolodin told The Gateway Pundit, “ARS 16-192 prohibits using state resources to influence the results of an election, and if this list was made available to only the Harris campaign by the universities, that would potentially be a violation of this statute.”

It is unclear if any other campaigns have requested the information of present or former students and parents from Arizona’s college universities.

Via ASU College Republicans:

150,000 students from ALL Arizona universities including ASU and UofA have received a text from Kamala Harris’ campaign telling the students to vote for her. Kamala Harris has access to all of Arizona college students’ phone numbers, what ELSE do they have? DEVELOPMENT: NAU is the 3rd college in Arizona in which their data is in the hands of the Kamala Harris campaign!! It is incredibly scary that every single college students’ data in Arizona is now in the hands of Kamala Harris! Some Alums and parents have also received this!!

DEVELOPMENT: NAU is the 3rd college in Arizona in which their data is in the hands of the Kamala Harris campaign!! It is incredibly scary that every single college students’ data in Arizona is now in the hands of Kamala Harris! Some Alums and parents have also received this!! pic.twitter.com/2cQd45xVnf — College Republicans at ASU (@asu_gop) October 7, 2024

An Arizona State University spokesman gave the following statement to The Gateway Pundit:

The contact information of enrolled students (including their cell phone numbers) is a matter of public record. This is not ASU policy. Under FERPA, it is considered “directory information,” along with other basic information like the student’s major, dates of attendance, and enrollment status. It is common for entities that want to advertise to ASU students to request this publicly available contact information – everything from apartment complexes, to credit cards, to political candidates. Any student who does not want their directory information to be released may file a form requesting that their information be withheld.

Still, Arizona State University is a notoriously liberal school. The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the university’s radical left politics.

Last year, a professor who founded Drag Story Hour Arizona and taught a seminar on “LGBTQ+ Youth in Pop Culture and Politics” attacked two Turning Point USA journalists. Also, in 2023, the woke ASU faculty erupted with outrage over an event at the school with conservative panelists Charlie Kirk, Robert Kiyosaki, and Dennis Prager. This led to the harassment and firing of two employees who hosted the event.

During the 2022 midterm elections, Arizona PBS, which is housed in and partnered with Arizona State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism, swindled Arizona voters by giving Katie Hobbs free airtime in lieu of a debate following her refusal to debate Kari Lake. This also came after the Arizona Clean Elections Commission, which partners with PBS to host candidate debates, rejected Democrat Katie Hobbs’ proposal to change the gubernatorial debate into a forum with separate interviews for the candidates. Earlier in 2022, ASU canceled a conservative group’s event featuring Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs and former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz, ostensibly because the event featured conservatives, which is one of the three reasons reportedly given by the university.

In 2021, The Gateway Pundit reported on one professor’s radical leftist propaganda operation, which assigned homework in her business management class, which listed “the election of Donald Trump” as a potential event that posed “a threat to the world trading system.” Later that same year, far-left students protested Kyle Rittenhouse’s attendance at the university, calling on the school to “protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer.” The protestors’ demands included Rittenhouse’s expulsion from the university, a statement by ASU denouncing “racist murderer” Rittenhouse, and the defunding of ASU police to fund the so-called “multicultural center” that discriminates against white people. The so-called “multicultural center” is where two “cultural” women went viral for harassing two white students–for being white on campus in 2022.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the university colluded with the Harris campaign.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the RNC’s only election integrity attorney has resigned, leaving nobody to file election-related challenges or question this incident at the state’s public universities.

Arizona political advisor Caroline Wren joined Bannon's War Room on Monday and explained that "there is no attorney" to question whether or not the Harris campaign obtained this information through legal avenues.

WATCH: