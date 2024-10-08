IT’S NOT JUST ARIZONA: Students in Georgia Receive Text Messages From Kamala Harris Campaign in Potentially Illegal Breach of Personal Data – Nevada, Michigan, New Mexico, New Hampshire, and North Carolina Too!

More than 100,000 Georgia college students and parents from multiple universities have reportedly received text messages from the Kamala Harris campaign, urging them to vote for her, in a potentially illegal use of state resources to influence the results of the 2024 election.

Some of the text messages are addressed to the “Dawgs,” the official mascot of the University of Georgia.

Via College Republicans at ASU:

MAJOR BREAKING: 100,000+ Georgia STUDENTS and some PARENTS from MULTIPLE Georgia Colleges have received a text from Kamala Harris' campaign telling the students to vote for her.

Likewise, students at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona have received text messages from the Kamala campaign addressed to “Sun Devils” and “Wildcats,” the university mascots, demonstrating that the text messages deliberately target University students, parents, and alumni.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Arizona State Senators Jake Hoffman and Wendy Rogers have announced an investigation of this election interference in the Arizona Senate.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Arizona State University told us on Monday that "contact information of enrolled students (including their cell phone numbers) is a matter of public record."

However, Arizona State Representative and Arizona House Elections Committee Vice Chairman Alex Kolodin tells us, “ARS 16-192 prohibits using state resources to influence the results of an election, and if this list was made available to only the Harris campaign by the universities, that would potentially be a violation of this statute.”

Per the New York Post, the University of Arizona said they “did not receive a request from the Harris campaign for directory information.” After multiple attempts, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona have still not responded to The Gateway Pundit's inquiry as to whether this information was requested by or provided to any other political campaigns or organizations.

According to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Arizona State Senator Jake Hoffman, Republican groups have been repeatedly denied access to the information, indicating that Arizona State University is engaging in illegal election interference with the Harris campaign.

In addition to Arizona and Georgia, Hoffman further revealed that he's also "received documented evidence" that students in Nevada, Michigan, New Mexico, New Hampshire, and North Carolina are also receiving messages from the Harris campaign. Depending on local laws and whether Republicans are receiving the same access to data, this could be illegal!

Kirk: We at Turning Point Action have been reaching out to the Universities in Arizona, asking if we could rent lists and get access to the data of students to get them to register to vote. We were told, ‘No, we don't do that. We don't do that.’ Well, in a huge scandal, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona both shared all of the personal information and data of all the students, every single student at Arizona State University, and sent out this text message, look at this—encouraging them to go vote and vote for Kamala Harris and register to vote. This is 150,000 students from all Arizona universities, including ASU and U of A, receive personal text messages from Kamala Harris's campaign. Where did they get this data? Who shared it with them? We've tried to get access to it; we were given the runaround. The Trump campaign tried to get access to it; they were given the runaround. Joining us now is Jake Hoffman, who is a State Senator here in the great state of Arizona, and also RNC, committeeman for Arizona. Jake, what's going on here? Hoffman: It looks like we have a potentially massive security breach at all Arizona public universities. You mentioned Arizona State and the University of Arizona. However, it was also Northern Arizona University that is wrapped up in this scandal. And in fact, I had a tweet that went viral on this, over 10,000 reposts, and in the replies there, I've received documented evidence from students in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, New Hampshire, and North Carolina that this exact same text message, or a very close variation of, was sent to all of their students as well. Now look, this is, as you mentioned, the Trump campaign, turning point action, Republican groups have been attempting to get access to similar information so that they can provide valuable information about, you know, voting deadlines and things like that, to students on campus, yet they've been repeatedly denied. But here, it looks like the red carpet was rolled out to the Kamala Harris campaign, and that begs the question, what are these universities doing with our public tax dollars, and why are they favoring one political party over another?

