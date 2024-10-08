UPDATE: Arizona Legislators Open Investigation into “Illegal” Breach of College Student Data by Harris Campaign, Potential Collusion With Universities – AZ State Sen. Jake Hoffman: “What Are These Universities Doing With Our Public Tax Dollars?” (VIDEO)

An Arizona Senate investigation has been opened after it was revealed that Arizona’s public universities and universities across the nation may have illegally provided students’ personal information to Kamala Harris’ campaign.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, hundreds of thousands of students, parents, and alumni from Arizona’s largest universities have reportedly received text messages from the Kamala Harris campaign, signaling potential collusion between the campaign and state-funded public universities.

Although Arizona State University told The Gateway Pundit that "contact information of enrolled students (including their cell phone numbers) is a matter of public record," Arizona State Representative and Arizona House Elections Committee Vice Chairman Alex Kolodin tells us, “ARS 16-192 prohibits using state resources to influence the results of an election, and if this list was made available to only the Harris campaign by the universities, that would potentially be a violation of this statute.”

Arizona State Senator Jake Hoffman joined the Charlie Kirk show on Monday to discuss this scandal and revealed that Republican groups have been "repeatedly denied" access to this information. Likewise, Kirk said his Turning Point Action organization and the Trump campaign have also been denied access to this data, which if true, violates the law.

Hoffman further revealed that students in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, New Hampshire, and North Carolina have received the "exact same text message, or a very close variation" from the Harris campaign, signaling a nationwide illegal breach of data.

"Here, it looks like the red carpet was rolled out to the Kamala Harris campaign," said Hoffman.

WATCH:

Kirk: We at Turning Point Action have been reaching out to the Universities in Arizona, asking if we could rent lists and get access to the data of students to get them to register to vote. We were told, ‘No, we don't do that. We don't do that.’ Well, in a huge scandal, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona both shared all of the personal information and data of all the students, every single student at Arizona State University, and sent out this text message, look at this—encouraging them to go vote and vote for Kamala Harris and register to vote. This is 150,000 students from all Arizona universities, including ASU and U of A, receive personal text messages from Kamala Harris's campaign. Where did they get this data? Who shared it with them? We've tried to get access to it; we were given the runaround. The Trump campaign tried to get access to it; they were given the runaround. Joining us now is Jake Hoffman, who is a State Senator here in the great state of Arizona, and also RNC, committeeman for Arizona. Jake, what's going on here? Hoffman: It looks like we have a potentially massive security breach at all Arizona public universities. You mentioned Arizona State and the University of Arizona. However, it was also Northern Arizona University that is wrapped up in this scandal. And in fact, I had a tweet that went viral on this, over 10,000 reposts, and in the replies there, I've received documented evidence from students in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, New Hampshire, and North Carolina that this exact same text message, or a very close variation of, was sent to all of their students as well. Now look, this is, as you mentioned, the Trump campaign, turning point action, Republican groups have been attempting to get access to similar information so that they can provide valuable information about, you know, voting deadlines and things like that, to students on campus, yet they've been repeatedly denied. But here, it looks like the red carpet was rolled out to the Kamala Harris campaign, and that begs the question, what are these universities doing with our public tax dollars, and why are they favoring one political party over another?

Additionally, per the New York Post, the University of Arizona said they “did not receive a request from the Harris campaign for directory information.” The Gateway Pundit has asked Arizona State University and the University of Arizona if this information was requested by or provided to any other political campaigns or organizations, and we are still awaiting a response.

Hoffman sounded the alarm Monday on X, calling this a "MAJOR security breach" and indicating that his Arizona Senate investigation into the Harris campaign's election interference "has already begun."

KAMALA EXPLOITS PRIVATE STUDENT DATA FOR CAMPAIGN It is ILLEGAL for political campaigns to access personally identifiable information (PII) of public university students within AZ. This is a MAJOR security breach! I will be opening a full Senate investigation immediately. https://t.co/mfYFrQ6met — Jake Hoffman (@JakeHoffmanAZ) October 7, 2024

State Senator Wendy Rogers agreed, "We are absolutely looking into this."

We are absolutely looking into this… definitely questionable. https://t.co/U8KhgvKQy2 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) October 8, 2024

This is a developing story...