Leftists Flying NAZI Flags Get EMBARRASSED at Trump Boat Parade

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: WATCH: Hateful Leftists Flying Nazi Flags Get a Rude Awakening When They Try to Infiltrate a Trump Boat Parade and Embarrass MAGA Nation

ARTICLE 2: Leo Hohmann: Pentagon Issues Federal Directive Allowing Military to use ‘Lethal Force’ Against Americans as Video Resurfaces Showing Kamala Fantasizing About Weaponizing DOJ Against U.S. Citizens

ARTICLE 3:   Executive Director at “La Jornada” in Queens Melts Down When Confronted by James O’Keefe Over Alleged Pay-to-Stay Address Scheme for Illegal Immigrants

ARTICLE 4: Gov. Glenn Youngkin Schools Clueless Jake Tapper on DOJ’s Interference with Virginia’s Efforts to Remove Non-Citizens from Voter Rolls

ARTICLE 5: Dave Portnoy Calls Out Kamala, “The Worst Candidate Ever to Run for President, Ever! – I’m So Sick of Being Gaslighted Like She’s Some Great Candidate!” (VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

