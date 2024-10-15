WATCH: Hateful Leftists Flying Nazi Flags Get a Rude Awakening When They Try to Infiltrate a Trump Boat Parade and Embarrass MAGA Nation

A disgusting attempt by left-wing activists to embarrass Trump supporters over the weekend did not go as planned, as MAGA nation put a stop to their efforts in epic fashion.

As Storyful reported, Trump supporters held a Trump boat parade and fundraiser in Jupiter, Florida on Sunday. The event was organized by Carlos Gavidia, who has previously hosted several of these “Trumptilla” events.

But some sinister Antifa-like scum decided to cosplay as Neo-Nazi Trump fans to ruin the party and humiliate the Trump campaign. A boat with Trump and Nazi flags is seen approaching the “Trumptilla” event, and they try to make a show of how MAGA they are.

But as one can see below, there are a few red flags that emerge, making it blatantly obvious these losers are no fans of Trump. As one can see, they talk in stereotypical hick accents while bragging about “white power” and shouting “Heil Trump!” This is something you would see out of a garbage movie from Hollywood.

One of the clowns also holds up a fake My Pillow sign with founder Mike Lindell’s face on it. At the bottom, the number 1488, a well-known Nazi code symbol, is visible.

A bunch of worthless Democrats masquerading as Trump supporters flew Nazi flags and Hitler posters alongside Trump 2024 flags to discredit and hurt the reputation of MAGA. These people have sunk to incredible lows. pic.twitter.com/dNSEOUHXfa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 15, 2024

But MAGA Nation immediately sensed danger and sprang into action. Gavidia posted footage on his Facebook page showing REAL Trump supporters humiliating the Nazi losers. When the infiltrators get too close to the action, a Trump boat gives them a rude awakening.

WATCH:

Gavadia revealed that after Trump patriots gave the thugs a much-needed shower, Palm Beach police took them away to ensure they could not join the parade.

“The left tried to send in some agitators to create a false narrative!” Gavidia wrote. “After our patriots propped wash them, PB police detain them so they could not be part of the ultimate Trump boat parade.”

Adding more confirmation that this was a left-wing stunt, independent journalist Laura Loomer said that the owner of the boat holding the liberal Nazis is Dylan Thomas Ammeson. She notes he is not a Republican and has allegedly handed out Nazi flags in the past.

The owner of the boat is Dylan Thomas Ammeson of Arcadia, FL. He is not a registered Republican or Trump supporter. He’s an NPA. He has been accused in the past of passing out Nazi flyers. Was easy to find his identity with his boat registration number. This was… https://t.co/15QQzGI9lT pic.twitter.com/D07TVgDb8T — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 15, 2024

The Trump campaign responded to this obvious attempt to smear God-fearing and America-loving Trump fans savagely.

“Kamala’s supporters are reaching all-time lows,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Newsweek. “Social media posts show that genuine Trump supporters identified these idiots as liberal activists trying to create fake news. They clearly responded accordingly.”