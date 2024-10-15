Executive Director at “La Jornada” in Queens Melts Down When Confronted by James O’Keefe Over Alleged Pay-to-Stay Address Scheme for Illegal Immigrants

Conservative firebrand James O’Keefe is once again pulling back the curtain on one of America’s most controversial issues: the migrant industrial complex.

His latest undercover exposé, “Line in the Sand,” premiered on October 10th on the Tucker Carlson Network and revealed shocking truths about the chaos at the U.S. southern border that the mainstream media and political elites don’t want you to see.

O’Keefe’s journey through the twisted underbelly of the migrant industrial complex also led him to Pedro Rodriguez, the Executive Director of La Jornada in Queens, NY.

In a heated exchange captured on camera, O’Keefe confronted Rodriguez about his operation, which provides illegal immigrants with ‘fake addresses’ in exchange for payment.

Rodriguez’s outburst — filled with accusations against O’Keefe of “stealing children” and being “wanted in three states” — epitomized the turmoil surrounding the shadowy networks profiting off a broken system.

Rodriguez struggled to justify his actions, snapping back with accusations instead of answers. When confronted about stamping fake addresses, Rodriguez deflected, claiming that “there is no law” preventing it.

O’Keefe wrote on X, “Pedro Rodriguez, Executive Director at “La Jornada” in Queens, NY has a complete meltdown on camera when questioned by James O’Keefe about his operation that provides a residential address to illegal immigrants who pay him.”

WATCH:

TGP’s Cristina Laila previously reported that border patrol agent Zachary Apotheker, a key whistleblower featured in the documentary, has faced severe retaliation for speaking out.

Apotheker, who bravely appeared in O’Keefe’s film to expose the corruption within U.S. border enforcement, had his government-issued firearm revoked just one day after the film’s debut. His alleged crime? “Breaches of security and integrity policies.” But Apotheker isn’t backing down.

Zachary Apotheker said his government-issued firearm was revoked.

“I am Border Patrol Agent Zach Apotheker. Just one day after my appearance in James OKeefe’s film “Line in the Sand,” now streaming on the TCNetwork, my government-issued firearm was revoked. The reason? Alleged breaches of security and integrity policies,” the whistleblower said.

“But here’s the stark contrast: while I’m rendered weaponless, thousands of illegal alien convicted murderers and rapists, as openly admitted by the Department of Homeland Security DHS, remain at large and free,” he said.

“I took an oath to defend our Constitution and to protect the American public. This has been the greatest honor of my life. Yet, when you’re truly over the target, you become the target,” he said.

