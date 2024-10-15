Dave Portnoy Calls Out Kamala, “The Worst Candidate Ever to Run for President, Ever! – I’m So Sick of Being Gaslighted Like She’s Some Great Candidate!” (VIDEO)

Dave Portnoy is the founder and owner of Barstool Sports, a wildly popular digital media company that publishes sports news and pop culture content.

Portnoy has a popular Twitter account with 3.3 million followers. This week Dave posted a rant online exposing empty suit Kamala Harris “the worst candidate to ever run for president, ever.”

Portnoy says he’s tired of being gaslighted like she’s some kind of a great candidate, adding, “She doesn’t seem to be able to put two coherent thoughts together.”

That about sums it up.

Democrats will hate this.

Dave Portnoy: Every once in a while, I get so fed up with politics. I got to do a rant and just let steam off. I try not to, but I’ve hit the boiling point. It’s the gaslighting that the left is doing with Kamala Harris, making it sound like she’s some great, ground-breaking candidate. She is the worst candidate to ever run for President ever. There’s two people voting in this election. They’re voting for Donald Trump, you like Donald Trump, or you hate Donald Trump, and you’re voting against them. But Kamala Harris, let’s Stop it. What put this over the edge for me? Last week, I’m watching her campaign rally, and she’s up there being like, ‘We need to turn the page in America. It’s time for a new way forward, and I’m your candidate for change,’ and they’re hooting and hollering…

…And then I see her at a rally today, and it’s the same message again. Time to turn the page. We need a new generation of leadership…

…Is the sitting vice President of the United States currently saying she’s the candidate for change? Okay, fine. And by the way, she has to because I think 90% of Americans, left or right, are going to be like, The last four years under Biden, not great. Look at the world’s stage. Afghanistan was a disaster. The Middle East is basically in flames. You got Russia. Then on the homeland, inflation is out of control. People burning American flags in the street. The defund the police. Law and order doesn’t even seem to matter anymore. You got the border and there’s so many issues. Both sides are like, Yeah, we need a change from Biden. That is probably why the Democrats whacked Biden and installed Kamala Harris as the candidate…

…She’s being asked the most simplest questions, softballs, that she probably knew were coming. Hey, Kamala, how are you different from Joe Biden? What will be different since you are the sitting vice President of the United States now and you’re out saying you’re the candidate for change? She cannot answer it. She can’t answer it. She literally is saying, Well, I’ve pretty much been in every big decision. I’m the same as Joe Biden. I agree with him on everything…

…What are we talking about? This is the candidate that people are saying, such a great leader in change. Now, stop gaslighting us. There’s two types of votes right now in this country. You’re either voting for Donald Trump. I am. And by the way, I don’t ever really love celebrity endorsements, whatever. Do your research, make your own mind. But there’s two types of votes. You’re voting for Donald Trump or you’re voting against him because you hate his guts and you vote for a potato or a head of lettuce or anything. That’s my dad. It doesn’t matter who’s running. He hates Trump so much. He’d vote for whatever you put up there. But Kamala Harris can’t even answer the easiest questions of all time. She never gets a straight answer. She doesn’t seem to be able to put the coherent thoughts together. It’s actually scary for me to think about what she’d be on the international stage. So That’s all I’m saying. That’s what’s pushed me to the point of view. I am so sick of being gaslighted like she’s some great candidate.