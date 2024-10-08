Leftist Lunatic Keith Olbermann Demands Joe Biden Deport Elon Musk: ‘Get Him The F**k Out Of Our Country’

Leftist lunatic Keith Olbermann has demanded that Joe Biden lead efforts to deport Elon Musk.

Olbermann took to TikTok to plea with immigration authorities or even Joe Biden himself to investigate Musk and have him deported from the country in which he is a naturalized citizen.

“Time to cancel all the contracts and reassess his immigration status and hopefully deport him the hell out of the country,” Olbermann began.”

“And if we can’t do that by conventional means, President Biden, you have presidential immunity, get Elon Musk the F out of our country and do it now.”

Keith Olbermann calls on Biden to deport Elon Musk. The Elon Derangement Syndrome is off the charts pic.twitter.com/IBZCFu36ux — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 8, 2024

Olbermann’s demand is an obvious retaliation against Musk over his political and financial support for Donald Trump and the Republican Party, as well as his ownership of the X platform where he ended the censorship regime implemented under its former leadership.

The once respected sports commentator has gained a reputation for his unhinged rants about Trump and his supporters.

These rants have ranged from fantasizing about Trump’s murder to claiming that the former president was not actually hit by a bullet during the first assassination attempt against him.

Last November, Olbermann announced that he was quitting the X platform, before reversing this decision less than 24 hours later.

“After Musk’s endorsement of the QAnon Pizzagate conspiracy theory, I won’t be posting here any more,” he wrote at the time.

“Besides the fact that @elonmusk Is an antisemite and a moron who will eat the latest shit one of his sycophants hands him, Twitter is no longer an effective means of promotion.”

After Musk’s endorsement of the QAnon Pizzagate conspiracy theory, I won’t be posting here any more. There are a couple of prescheduled promos for the Podcast, the last runs ~10PM I’m on the other socials under my name or some variation of Countdown With KO/Keith Olbermann. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 28, 2023

Since that date, Olbermann has tweeted thousands of times and shows no signs of abating.