Deranged Loon Keith Olbermann is Insisting Trump Wasn’t Shot With a Bullet and Says Ronny Jackson isn’t a Doctor

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann is now pushing conspiracy theories about the Trump shooting. Keith is insisting that there’s no proof that Trump was shot with a bullet and that Dr. Ronny Jackson, who served as the White House physician before running for congress, isn’t a doctor.

There is an absolute lunacy that has gripped some people on the left since the shooting. Keith is not alone in this, we have heard the same madness from MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

These are people who have been quick to accuse others of being conspiracy theorists who push misinformation.

FOX News reports:

Ex-ESPN star Keith Olbermann questions whether Trump was shot after former physician’s update Former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann fired off a critical post about Donald Trump’s former doctor and the assassination attempt at Trump’s campaign rally last week. Congressman Ronny Jackson, who served as physician to the president during the Trump administration, said in a statement Saturday he evaluated the former president in Bedminster, New Jersey, last week. Jackson said Trump sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would-be assassin. “The bullet track produced a 2 cm-wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear,” the physician said. “There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly. “Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.”

It’s hard to believe Keith would post this insanity publicly, for all to see.

There remains no evidence he was hit by a bullet https://t.co/yz7iPENimL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 21, 2024

In brief: Ronny Jackson isn't a doctor. Which is perfect, because Trump wasn't hit by a bullet. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 20, 2024

WHY IS TRUMP LYING ABOUT THE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT? Five days later there is no confirmation, not even an anonymous statement, from law enforcement or a medical authority that he was hit by a bullet. Why? Why lie? GET THE THURSDAY COUNTDOWN PODCAST: https://t.co/EpIgAvd3Rq pic.twitter.com/uILu4Y3TwR — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 19, 2024

Millions of people saw the Trump assassination attempt happen on live television and Olbermann is denying it.

The man is clearly crazy.