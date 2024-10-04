Kamala Harris’s Warm Words for Has-Been Warmonger Dick Cheney Backfire as Social Media Users Respond in Brutal Fashion

Credit: NBC News Screenshot

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kamala Harris had nothing but kind words for the Cheney family as washed-up warmongering RINO Liz Cheney joined her on the campaign trail in Wisconsin on Thursday.

The Cheney family last month decided to go all-in on Harris due to their deranged hatred of President Trump and the threat he poses to their deep state friends polluting the federal government.

While the GOP properly excised these folks from their party, Harris seems to ‘think’ having them in her corner will damage Trump’s chances of returning to the White House and chose Ripon, the birthplace of the Republican Party, as her latest campaign stop.

“Liz Cheney really is a leader who puts country above party and above self, a true patriot,” Harris said to the RINO sellout. “And it is my profound honor to have your support.”

Harris also had some warm words for Liz’s infamous father, whose deceit contributed to the deaths of thousands of brave American soldiers in the Middle East and destabilized the region.

“I also want to thank your father, Vice President Dick Cheney, for his support, and what he has done to serve our country,” Harris added.

WATCH:

With these words, Harris is now irrevocably linked to the man liberals used to call Darth Vader, believing he was the man who actually ran the Bush Administration and orchestrated the Iraq War.

The irony was not lost on social media users across the political spectrum, who unleashed a series of creative and devastating replies.

