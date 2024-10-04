Kamala Harris’s Warm Words for Has-Been Warmonger Dick Cheney Backfire as Social Media Users Respond in Brutal Fashion

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kamala Harris had nothing but kind words for the Cheney family as washed-up warmongering RINO Liz Cheney joined her on the campaign trail in Wisconsin on Thursday.

The Cheney family last month decided to go all-in on Harris due to their deranged hatred of President Trump and the threat he poses to their deep state friends polluting the federal government.

While the GOP properly excised these folks from their party, Harris seems to ‘think’ having them in her corner will damage Trump’s chances of returning to the White House and chose Ripon, the birthplace of the Republican Party, as her latest campaign stop.

“Liz Cheney really is a leader who puts country above party and above self, a true patriot,” Harris said to the RINO sellout. “And it is my profound honor to have your support.”

Harris also had some warm words for Liz’s infamous father, whose deceit contributed to the deaths of thousands of brave American soldiers in the Middle East and destabilized the region.

“I also want to thank your father, Vice President Dick Cheney, for his support, and what he has done to serve our country,” Harris added.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris just now at her Wisconsin Rally with Liz Cheney: “I also want to thank your father, Vice President Dick Cheney, for his support, and what he has done to serve our country.” We live in a never ending South Park episode…. pic.twitter.com/TScnlfurn3 — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) October 3, 2024

With these words, Harris is now irrevocably linked to the man liberals used to call Darth Vader, believing he was the man who actually ran the Bush Administration and orchestrated the Iraq War.

The irony was not lost on social media users across the political spectrum, who unleashed a series of creative and devastating replies.

Murdering 500,000 Iraqis for a lie is now Brat! — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) October 3, 2024

Pat Tillman Could Not Be Reached For Comment. pic.twitter.com/xKzIh4juUL — Deb Santilli (@debthecohost) October 4, 2024

Hahaha and the Libs have to celebrate this. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 4, 2024

A loser and a warmonger…. LOL. Kamala actually thinks this is a good endorsement. I’ll take Kennedy, Tulsi and Elon ANY DAY over Liz Chunky & her war criminal Dad. — Page Buffington (@pagebuffington2) October 4, 2024

They should send Liz Cheney to Michigan to campaign for Kamala in Dearborn and Detroit. She can explain why she and her dad still support Guantanamo, CIA black sites, torture, rendition, drones and the war in Iraq. Ask Kamala what Dick Cheney “has done to serve our country”? https://t.co/AHgS8ff0TW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 4, 2024

When you’re so damn desperate to win, you thank Dick Cheney for “what he has done to serve our country”. The simulation is out of control. https://t.co/o2zVZOSpv3 pic.twitter.com/jD8LXRoFqy — Ali | thechaingamer.eth (@TheChainGamer) October 4, 2024

Anyone wanna know what Dick Cheney did for the country? He lied about weapons of mass destruction and pushed our country into a 20 year war in the middle east that resulted in thousands of deaths, trillions of dollars wasted and nothing accomplished — Niccoli (@TigerNick86) October 3, 2024