DISGRACEFUL: Liz Cheney Announces Her Support for Comrade Kamala Harris During College Speech – Trump Campaign Responds (VIDEO)

Liz Cheney officially decided to shed the very last vestiges of her Republican values on Wednesday and endorsed the most radical nominee in American history during a college speech in front of adoring fans.

As the Chronicle (Duke’s student newspaper) reported, Cheney was present at Duke University as a Sanford Distinguished Lecture. During the address, she spoke about her role as vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 select committee that was utilized as a witch-hunt against President Trump.

Her speech was ironically titled “Defending Democracy.” Of course, this is the same person who wanted to help destroy democracy by throwing Trump in prison for nonexistent crimes.

During her address, moderator Peter Feaver, the professor of political science and director of the Duke Program in American Grand Strategy, asked Cheney if she wanted to make history by endorsing a presidential candidate. Cheney decided to take him up on the offer.

Cheney started by bellowing about the supposed “threat” Trump poses to America and advising against writing in names as a matter of protest. Because of this, she stated that she would be casting her vote for Kamala Harris in November.

The audience responded by erupting in applause.

WATCH:

Liz Cheney endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris at Duke University@newsobserver pic.twitter.com/taoMYNQ6d1 — Emma Cline (@emmacline_) September 4, 2024

CHENEY: I think it is crucially important for people to recognize not only the threat Trump poses that should prevent people from voting for him. But I don’t believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states. And as a conservative, someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. And because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only will I not be voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.

(audience cheers)

The Trump campaign responded to this news by retweeting an old video showing Cheney correctly slamming Harris as a “radical liberal” after the then-California senator was named as Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020.

Trump derangement syndrome sufferers have no core values other than ensuring Trump’s demise, even if this means sentencing America to a socialist hell. One could argue they are the biggest quislings living in our country today.