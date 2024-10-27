Judge Issues Gag Order Against Feds in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Case After ‘Freak Off’ Parties Were Leaked

The Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs federal prosecution and the myriads of lawsuits have turned into a real-life saga that is daily splashed in the headlines of papers around the world with tales of fame and horror.

The defense for the embattled rap mogul has argued that the Feds are leaking confidential grand jury material – which does appear to be the case.

So his lawyers submitted a gag order request, and won a small but vital victory when the judge ‘slapped down federal agents suspected of leaking information in his sex trafficking case’.

Defense attorneys came forward with the demand for a gag order on the feds after details of the depraved alleged ‘Freak Offs’ leaked to the press, in which a Fed source involved called the orgies “sick s–t.” – as you can rea on Hollywood Scandal: NY Post Uncovers Disturbing Details in Diddy ‘Freak Offs’ Tapes After Accessing Trove of Secret Videos and Documents.

Federal Judge Arun Subramanian in his decision, wrote that the gag order will ensure that nothing interferes with Combs ‘having a fair trial’.

“’Those remarks, if made by an agent involved in the investigation or prosecution of this case, are plainly improper’, Subramanian wrote. ‘To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the court has made no findings at this juncture relating to [Diddy’s] allegations that information related to the case has been leaked’, Subramanian added.

‘The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial. The Court will take appropriate action for any violation of the rules’, he added.”

While the gag order request came after the latest ‘Freak Off’ leak, there have been numerous instances of materials circulating to the press.

“Earlier this month, Diddy’s lawyers requested a hearing in the case over allegations that the Department of Homeland Security agents leaked damning 2016 footage showing Diddy beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway.”

Defense seeks to preclude the feds from leaking any additional information from the criminal case with the press.

The multimillionaire musician is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges in Federal Court, charged with running a ‘criminal enterprise’ for more than a decade.

