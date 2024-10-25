During Taping of His New Netflix Special, Jamie Foxx Reportedly Accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of Poisoning Him – Comedian Says He Denounced Embattled Rapper to the FBI

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx has reportedly named Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as responsible for his mysterious hospitalization in 2003.

The reported disclosure is said to have happened as Foxx was taping his upcoming Netflix special, ‘What Had Happened Was.’

Eyewitnesses to the event told Page Six he discussed claims that Diddy caused his medical emergency.

It’s unclear at this point if the comments were intended as a joke.

Daily Mail reported:

“Big Homie .CC, a celebrity security guard, claimed in an interview with Cam Capone News last week that Foxx was ‘poisoned’ by Diddy. ‘I know [Combs] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it… Jamie Foxx reported this man to the FBI because of this,’ he claimed.”

Big Homie .CC says his claims are based on hearing Foxx describe the story at two of his comedy show tapings in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month.

“Videographer Choke No Joke claimed in an interview on Comedy Hype: ‘After [Foxx] said, ’Diddy did something to me’, he said, ’And I’m the one who called the feds on him’’ When asked if the comments were made as a ’joke,’ Choke said, ‘I don’t think he was joking.’ Choke claimed Foxx and Diddy appeared to be ‘bros’ until something allegedly caused a rift between them.”

Choke stated that Foxx might have done so ‘because he was scared.’

“’He disappeared, right? […] We haven’t seen him. As soon as Puff went to jail, [Foxx] was at the goddamn Dallas football game, right? And now he just went and shot his special. And who’s the special strongly based around? Diddy,’ he further claimed.”

Choke was shocked that Foxx publicly made this claim but added that he and other industry insiders had previously heard the rumors.

After taping his special, Foxx shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Foxx is returning to work after his ‘mystery health crisis’ in April 2023, in which he fell into a ’20-day coma’.

“In December 2023 Foxx revealed he ‘saw the tunnel but not the light’ as he opened up about his near-death experience during his first public appearance since his shock health scare at the Critics Choice Association’s event. Foxx admitted that he could not ‘walk’ six months earlier, though he refrained from revealing too many details about the medical crisis that put him in the hospital.

In August he also posted a message on Instagram with the caption, ‘They killed this dude name[d] Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???!’ At the time, the post was deemed ’antisemitic’, and Jamie ended up deleting it and apologizing to the Jewish community. He also explained, ‘To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ’they’ not anything more’.”

In the meantime, Diddy is imprisoned pending trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Combs is accused of drugging and raping victims as young as nine. And since his arrest and prosecution, over 100 victims have come forward claiming they were victimized by him.

Read more: